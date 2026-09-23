Storekeeper booked over wooden plank collapse at Metro 9 site

MUMBAI: The Kashimira police have booked a metro project storekeeper for alleged negligence after a heavy wooden plank fell from an under-construction Metro 9 bridge in Kashigaon on Sunday morning, injuring a 23-year-old man. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, Shadab Mansuri was injured when he stopped to answer a phone call on the road beneath the bridge and the wooden plank fell on him. He is scheduled to undergo a surgery at Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road.

Police officials said that despite suffering serious injuries, Shadab lay on the road for nearly an hour as large vehicles parked along the road prevented motorists and passers-by from noticing him.

On Tuesday, the Kashimira police registered a case against the metro project storekeeper, identified as Kamruddin, for alleged negligence.

“The storekeeper was expected to dispose of the wooden plank, which was old. But instead of keeping it safely inside the project store, he allegedly left it in the open, leading to the accident,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Rajendra Kamble, senior inspector, Kashimira police station said that they have written to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) seeking an explanation regarding the incident. The Metro 9 work is being executed through contractor J Kumar.