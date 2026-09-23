PM to chair Chintan Shivir with ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a two-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) beginning Wednesady with Union ministers to assess the performance of each ministry, review objectives and outcomes, and to strategise for the remainder of the government’s third term in office, people aware of the details said. India News

Sessions at the meeting will see ministries, grouped thematically, presenting an account of their performance, especially in key sectors and also the draft for the upcoming term in office, said one person.

“Review meetings are conducted at regular intervals and there is also realtime monitoring of each ministry and department through interactive dashboards on their websites,” said the person cited above

“No aides or bureaucrats will take part in the discussions. There was a briefing earlier that outlined the structure of the brainstorming session, so that appropriate planning could be done,” another person privy to the details said.

The meeting comes at a time when the Opposition has stepped up pressure on the government over a host of issues, including the prices of essential items and fuel following the West Asia crisis. It also coincides with the government’s ongoing outreach to blunt the anger of the younger demographic, particularly the students who are restive over deficiencies in the examination process and over lack of employment avenues.

According to the second person cited above, the two-day meeting was preceded by the formation of eight-member ministerial groups that were given the mandate to focus on specific areas for self-improvement, administration and communication.

“The agenda of the meeting and background notes have not been circulated. The council of ministers have been divided into groups of 14 and each team has been assigned a leader. For instance, union minister Piyush Goyal will lead one team which will make a presentation on the theme Vibhaag ki Safalta or successful ministerial functioning,” the second person said.

Goyal’s office declined to comment on the agenda. Offices of Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Puri, who are also likely to lead teams too did not respond to questions about the agenda of the meetings.

“We will go and see tomorrow what emerges. It’s a brand new project…” one minister said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Each of the groups will make a presentation on the assigned days, which will be followed up with a discussion with the remaining ministers.