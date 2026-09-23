LG asks police to form goa-like women-centric patrol unit

Reiterating the need to ensure women’s safety in the Capital, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to form a dedicated, women-centric patrol unit similar to Goa Police’s “pink force”. “Women’s safety is non-negotiable. Women must be safe on every street, at every hour,” said Sandhu. (@LokNiwasDelhi)

During an address to senior police officers at police headquarters, LG Sandhu directed officers to continue focused action under “Operation Shishtachar” against eve-teasing and harassment in public spaces.

“Women’s safety is non-negotiable. Women must be safe on every street, at every hour,” said Sandhu.

The LG asked the Delhi Police to adopt a “pink force”, similar to that of the Goa Police’s initiative.

“They should be deployed at schools, colleges, metro stations and other vulnerable hotspots for high-visibility deterrence and rapid response, particularly during vulnerable hours,” Sandhu said, adding that each police district should nominate a nodal officer and prepare a quarterly calendar for such sessions.

The directions came hours after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at Aastha Kunj Park near Nehru Place in south Delhi.

He called for police stations to organise regular sports activities for children aged 5 to 15, in coordination with local schools and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), to strengthen police-community trust.

“The objective must be simple and clear: a safer Delhi and greater confidence of citizens in their police,” the LG said.

Calling for citizen-centric policing, the LG directed that every police station be a place where citizens feel heard, helped and safe. He also directed police to increase visible presence and strengthen foot and motorcycle patrolling in vulnerable, crime-prone and high-footfall areas.

On traffic management, Sandhu directed traffic personnel to identify and monitor major congestion points, with visible presence during peak hours and strengthened real-time CCTV and traffic control room monitoring.

On police welfare, Sandhu directed senior officers to hold fixed grievance hearings at headquarters, ensure timely promotions and develop police colonies as “model zero-waste colonies”.