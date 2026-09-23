Coach K's family: All about his wife Mickie, daughters and grandchildren after son-in-law Chris Spatola dies at 47
Coach K's family has remained closely connected over the years, with all three daughters and their families living in the Durham area.
A tragedy has struck Mike Krzyzewski’s family following the unexpected death of his son-in-law, Chris Spatola, at the age of 47.
The Krzyzewski family addressed the loss in a statement Tuesday, saying, “There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola."
“Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, thoughts, and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time,” the family added.
Following Spatola’s death, attention has turned to Krzyzewski’s family, including his wife, three daughters, their spouses and grandchildren.
Coach K's wife Mickie
Mike Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, have been married since 1969, tying the knot on the same day he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The couple has remained together for more than five decades.
According to The News & Observer, the Krzyzewskis have three daughters: Debbie, Lindy and Jamie. Debbie and Lindy were born before the family moved to Durham, while Jamie, the youngest, was born after Krzyzewski began his long tenure at Duke.
Coach K and Mickie’s daughters
Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino
Debbie graduated from Duke in 1993 with a degree in sociology. She joined the university in 2002 and has worked in athletics, including as an assistant athletics director for special events and director of the basketball program’s Legacy Fund.
She is married to Peter Savarino, and the couple lives in Durham.
Peter and Debbie have four children: sons Joey Savarino and Michael Savarino, along with daughters Carly Savarino and Emmie Savarino.
Lindy Krzyzewski Frasher
Lindy graduated from Wake Forest University in 1999 with a degree in psychology, along with minors in Spanish and theater. She later earned a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.
Lindy spent more than a decade working with Duke’s basketball program as a staff counselor and later became dean of Durham Academy’s Upper School. She is married to Steve Frasher, and they live in Durham.
The couple has three sons: Quin Frasher, Remington Frasher and Caden Frasher.
Jamie Krzyzewski Spatola
Jamie, the youngest of Krzyzewski’s three daughters, graduated from Duke in 2004 with an English degree and a minor in linguistics. She later earned an MBA from Cameron University and a master’s degree in liberal studies from Duke.
Her career has included teaching high school English, co-authoring two books with her father and serving as vice chair of the Emily K Center, a Durham nonprofit focused on college access.
Also read | Chris Spatola cause of death: What happened to Coach K’s son-in-law? Tributes pour in after his death at 47
Jamie was married to Chris Spatola, who passed away unexpectedly at 47. The couple lived in Hillsborough and had three children together.
Krzyzewski family’s grandchildren
Mike and Mickie Krzyzewski have 10 grandchildren across their three daughters. Duke’s official basketball guide lists all 10 grandchildren by name.
Debbie and Peter Savarino have four children: Joey Savarino, 26, Michael Savarino, 25, Carly Savarino, 22, and Emmie Savarino, 22.
Lindy and Steve Frasher have three sons: Quin Frasher, 25, Remington Frasher, around 16 to 17, and Caden Frasher, 13.
Jamie and Chris Spatola had three children: John David Spatola, 16, Mackenzie Spatola, 14, and Madeline Spatola, around 8 to 9.
Also read | Chris Spatola family: All about his wife Jamie, children and parents after Coach K's son-in-law dies at 47
The family has remained closely connected over the years, with all three daughters and their families living in the Durham area during Krzyzewski’s Duke tenure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More