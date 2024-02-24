HT City Vibe of 25: Kavita Krishnamurti calls Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam songs the 'high point’ in her career

Singer Kavita Krishnamurti feels Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) will stand high in her career because it ensured she sings different genres. “When I heard the tracks in the rehearsal room, they were so beautiful. I was also happy to have Ismail Darbar as the composure,” Krishnamurti tells us. Kavita Krishnamurti has sung six songs in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The 65-year-old singer has sung as many as six songs in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which completes 25 years in 2024. The veteran singer revealed Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan was the first song she recorded. “But none of us were happy with it. After a few days, I redid my portions. Then it had come out well,” she adds.

“Nimbuda was such an item song. In my heart I just felt this song is going to do well for me commercially,” Krishnamurti tells us, lauding the way Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enacted the song.

But what was the most difficult song for her? She picked the title track. Despite being the most beautiful track for her, it was also challenging because of her breathing problem.

“There’s so many odd notes in that song. I was extremely worried because I have suffered from problems with my nose. It had many humming notes with my mouth closed. But you know some days things just work out. The song got okayed quickly and I didn’t face a lot of problem. God was holding my hand that day,” Krishnamurti recalls.

Krishnamurti however couldn’t take the song out of her head for many days. She says, “It is such a powerful song, the best song in the movie and also the most challenging one of my life because it had a lot of range.”

So does she feel the way Bhansali picturised the songs had a lot to do with them becoming classics? “He is a king of visuals, a perfectionist. God has given him special aesthetics. When he looks at a song, he’s very clear on what he wants and it just comes out that way,” Krishnamurti says.

Krishnamurti concludes, “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a marvelous sangam of composition, sound and picturisation.