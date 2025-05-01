Kavita Krishnamurthy on calls to ban Pakistani artists in India after Pahalgam attack: ‘Music has no religion, but…'

There have been growing calls for a complete ban on Pakistani artists from working in India following the Pahalgam terror attack. Now, singer Kavita Krishnamurthy has weighed in, saying music has no religion. Also read: FWICE calls for complete ban on Pakistani artists after Pahalgam attack: ‘Hindustan ka sadasya agar unke saath kaam…’ Kavita also shared her sorrow and condolences regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Kavita Krishnamurthy shares her views

During a conversation with Zoom, Kavita was asked about how she feels regarding lifting the ban on Pakistani artists returning to Bollywood. While acknowledging the past acceptance of Pakistani singers in India, she emphasised the importance of prioritising and nurturing local talent.

Responding to it, she said, “See I feel that music has no language or barriers, it's all about seven notes and if an artist is very good and they are popular, you have to applaud them and personally for me music has no religion, nothing but at the same time there are enough talent in India also for you to track and give them the opportunity for Indian artists. Pakistani artists have sung a lot in India and people have accepted them and that will continue I suppose but I think you can definitely tap a lot Indian artists are waiting for right opportunities so why not give it to them also”.

Kavita also shared her sorrow and condolences regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. She said, "I'm extremely sad, heartbroken when it happened we were all very sad, depressed, heartbroken, my sincere condolences to all the family members, I can't imagine what kind of trauma they are going through and as a patriot I would like to stand by whatever decisions our government makes, I respect my government, I respect my Prime Minister. I would like to stand by whatever decisions they make."

About the Pahalgam attack

On April 22, tourists were enjoying their time in Pahalgam when terrorists opened fire on them. The incident claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly civilians, which is said to be the worst to rock the country since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack coincided with US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India.

Since the attack, India has announced a series of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the shutdown of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and the downgrading of diplomatic ties given cross-border links to the attack. Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors, including Hania Aamir, have also been blocked in the country.