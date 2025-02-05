PIFF to honour Shubha Khote, Anupam Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy 

The 23rd Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) is set to honour senior actors Shubha Khote and Anupam Kher with the award for outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema. The SD Burman International Award for creative music and sound will be presented to the celebrated singer Kavita Krishnamurthy. Chairman of the film selection committee Samar Nakhate, member of the film selection committee Abhijeet Ranadive, deputy director Vishal Shinde (programme and film), deputy director Aditi Akkalkotkar (international communication and coordination) were also present on the occasion. (HT PHOTO)

The announcement in this regard was made by PIFF director Dr Jabbar Patel during a press conference on Tuesday.

The festival’s inaugural ceremony will take place at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on February 13 at 5 pm and will be graced by the presence of the cultural affairs minister of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar. The ceremony will feature a performance by the renowned percussionist Vijay Chavan, followed by the screening of the Italian film ‘Gloria’ by Margherita Vicario as the opening film.

The festival is jointly organised by the Pune Film Foundation and the cultural department of the Government of Maharashtra, in association with Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Mumbai. The festival will conclude on February 20 at Balgandharva Rangmandir in the evening, featuring the Spanish film ‘The Room Next Door’ by Pedro Almodovar as the closing film.