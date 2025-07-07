‘L2 Empuraan is where it began’: Producer blames Mohanlal film for issues with CBFC over Janaki vs State of Kerala

Even as Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi’s Janaki vs State of Kerala struggles to get certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) due to disagreement over the film’s title, producer G Suresh Kumar chimed in to give his two cents. Talking to the press, as per a Manorama Online report, the filmmaker blamed Prithviraj Sukumaran’s hit Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan for all these issues. Mohanlal in a still from Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan.

L2 Empuraan to be blamed for Janaki vs State of Kerala’s issues?

Producer Suresh reportedly told the press that the controversy surrounding L2 Empuraan after its release made the censor board hyper-vigilant. “Empuraan had to be recensored due to the controversy. That’s when the censor board became more cautious. That’s why this problem has arisen; everything began from there,” he said.

Given that the issue is now in the Kerala High Court, he called it a ‘powerful institution’ and said, “The court looks whether the name should be mentioned or not. The court can intervene 100 per cent. In my opinion, there will be a favourable verdict. Let the court watch the movie and take the decision,” he added.

Incidentally, Suresh Gopi had spoken about the L2 Empuraan controversy in the parliament. He has yet to address the issues faced by his film.

The controversy surrounding CBFC and JVSK

After the CBFC reportedly denied certification to the film over the name Janaki, an iteration of Goddess Sita in the title, the producers J Phanindra Parameswaran and Sethuraman Nair Kankol filed a petition at the HC challenging the decision. Last week, according to PTI, the court said it would watch the film starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles on 5 July at 10 AM before deciding if the name should be changed. A hearing will be held on 9 July.

During the hearing, the CBFC sought more time to file its reply affidavit. The court said it cannot unnecessarily extend the time to file a reply. The court had asked the Board the week before that to submit in writing the decision of its revising committee regarding the movie, which has not yet been certified for public viewing due to the name of its titular character -- Janaki. The Pravin Narayanan-directed film revolves around the legal battle of an assaulted woman named Janaki against the state.