CBFC issues new advisory for filmmakers: No incomplete movies allowed, titles subject to change, release dates not considered
In a new advisory issued at the end of last month, the Central Board of Film Certification urged filmmakers to plan their certification well in advance.
The Central Board of Film Certification released a new advisory dated October 26, 2026, for filmmakers seeking certification. Signed by Rajendra Singh, chief executive officer of the CBFC, the new advisory makes it clear that incomplete works will not be encouraged, titles are subject to change, and announced release dates will not be taken into consideration.
This comes after 18 new members were announced to constitute the board, for the first time since 2017. Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Pallavi Joshi, Ricky Kej, and Supriya Yarlagadda are among its members.
(Full list of the 18 members of the newly formed CBFC: Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, others)
CBFC urges filmmakers to submit final version of film
In the advisory, the CBFC mentions that films submitted for certification must be in their final form, including final graphics, background score and music, accessibility features, and more. Applications with incomplete prints, placeholder graphics, and missing elements will be treated as non-compliant. Such applications will be delayed or rejected. The date on which the application is approved as complete will be regarded as the date of receipt of the application.
Announced title not to be treated as final
Irrespective of the title used during promotions and submitted in the application, the CBFC advisory states that it shall not be considered final. The title is also liable to scrutiny, review and modification by the examining or revising committee. This is per guidelines issued under Section 5B(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (as amended from time to time) and Rule 25 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.
Release date not taken into consideration
The same holds true for any announced release date. The advisory states that the announced release date will not be taken into account while processing films. The certification will follow due process, procedure and timelines under the extant Act and Rules. Filmmakers have been reminded that examination, review and certification by the examining and revising committee fall under this due process. The CBFC will not be liable for any self-imposed release schedules, says the advisory.
Filmmakers have been asked to submit applications well in advance of any intended release date to give the CBFC proper time to examine the film and issue directions for any changes.
Filmmakers and their tussle with the CBFC
Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay’s Jana Nayagan’s delayed certification is one of the highly-publicised incidents of a tussle between filmmakers and the CBFC, with the filmmaker even taking the board to court but receiving no relief. Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, formerly titled Punjab ‘95 was never cleared for release and was quietly dropped on Zee5. It was taken down within hours. The CBFC issued new guidelines in September,
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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