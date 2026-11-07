Sai Pallavi appeals to Dhanush to continue acting amid speculation of his political entry; brings up Vijay leaving films
At the pre-release event for their upcoming film OM, Sai Pallavi remarked that it looked like a political event but appealed to Dhanush not to quit films.
A pre-release event for Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood was held at a college in Chennai on Friday evening. Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty attended the event, as did the rest of the film’s team. While on stage, Sai remarked that the event felt like a political gathering because of the flags that Dhanush’s fans had brought along, urging him not to quit cinema. She even brought up Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay as an example.
Sai Pallavi appeals to Dhanush not to quit films
At the event, Sai took to the stage and said, “On the way here, I saw so many flags that it almost felt like a political gathering.” She then addressed Dhanush and added, “ Whatever you do, sir, I will support you. Just recently, Vijay sir entered politics and stopped acting.” Sai was immediately interrupted by deafening roars from the crowd. “I was hoping and praying that Dhanush sir would always remain with us as an actor. But I am so happy to give you the warmth and compassion that you’ve given me through OM.”
Dhanush says God is guiding him, not anyone else
Dhanush has maintained that, for now, his focus remains on films, even telling the event's host that he looks forward to his next film. He addressed speculation that certain political parties or people were directing him, saying, “There has been a lot of speculation about me. People have said that I am being directed by someone, that they are by my side. But God is the only one who guides and directs me. My fans are the ones standing behind me, and the people are by my side.” He did not specify who the ‘them’ he was referring to were.
Dhanush-Sai Pallavi’s recent work
Dhanush most recently starred in Vignesh Raja’s Kara, which told the story of a reformed robber forced to go back to his old ways. Om, which he also produced under Wunderbar Films, will be released in theatres on November 20. He also has Thamizh Murugan with Vetrimaaran and the yet-to-be-titled D56 with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu lined up.
Sai, who debuted in Bollywood with Sunil Pandey’s Junaid Khan co-starrer Ek Din this year, most recently starred in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are her co-stars in the film, where she plays Sita. Apart from the second part of the film, which will be released in 2028, the actor also has Inji Vellam lined up with Mani Ratnam and Vijay Sethupathi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.