Kara trailer: Dhanush robs a bank in broad daylight in violent survival drama from Vignesh Raja. Watch

The trailer begins in the midst of a tense state of affairs, as the Gulf War has reached its sixth month of escalation. Prices have seen a hike and there is no oil, and amid this, there is rampant corruption and crime. Dhanush is the one who takes charge, as he robs banks in quick succession- as if he fears no one. Even in broad daylight, there seems no one who can stop him. Here, it is Suraj Venjaramoodu who stars as the ruthless police officer chasing this case and trying to catch him.

Kara trailer: The official trailer of Dhanush 's next film, Kara, is out! Expect a powerful performance from Dhanush if the trailer gives any indication, as he plays Karasamy, a man forced to confront a violent past. He used to rob a bank in the past, but his old habits have not left him even after years, leading to grave consequences. (Also read: Dhanush and Vignesh Raja's D54 officially titled Kara; ‘dangerous’ first look poster unveiled on Pongal )

Years have passed, and now Karasamy has a wife, played by Mamitha Baiju. She confronts him one evening, questioning him about his whereabouts for the whole day. Where was he? Stealing? He has no answers, but the knowledge of stealing banks, jumping off buildings and breaking walls. That's what comes naturally to him. How these old habits threaten his life forms the core of the story.

About Kara Helmed by Vignesh Raja, Kara is produced by Vels Film International, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Theni Eswar is handling the cinematography, while Srijith Sarang is in charge of editing.

A few days ago, the filmmaker received flak for not just casting Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju in Dhanush’s upcoming film Kara, but also justifying it after brownfacing her for the role. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Vignesh was asked why it's so hard to find a Tamil girl to play the lead role. Especially when a Malayali has to be tanned to play a Tamilian. He replied that casting an actor depends on their performance and marketability.

“Personally, honest-to-God, I am not focused on that thing (marketability) because for me, content is important. When it comes to performance, I am absolutely certain that I will only hire an actor who does justice to my character. For this character, we auditioned close to 20-25 girls. But what Mamitha did in the audition, no one else came close,” he said.