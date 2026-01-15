Dhanush and Vignesh Raja's D54 officially titled Kara; ‘dangerous’ first look poster unveiled on Pongal

On Friday, Dhanush took to Instagram to share the intense first-look poster of his upcoming film with Vignesh Raja, officially revealing the title. The poster features Dhanush in a gritty and powerful avatar, with fire reflecting in his eyes. It shows him standing alone in a vast, scorched field, gripping what appears to be a detonator-like device or explosive trigger planted into the ground—strongly suggesting that the raging fire engulfing the field behind him is deliberate rather than accidental.

On the occasion of Pongal, Dhanush treated fans to a special announcement and update on his 54th film. The actor’s upcoming collaboration with Vignesh Raja , which was tentatively titled D54, has finally been named Kara, with the makers also unveiling the film’s first-look poster.

The poster also carries the line, “Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive,” clearly hinting at a violent survival drama. The caption accompanying the post read, “#D54 is #Kara 🔥. Happy Pongal. Happy Sankranti. Directed by @vignesh_raja. Produced by @dr.isharik.ganesh. A @gvprakash musical (sic).”

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments section. One wrote, “This is going to be a masterpiece,” while another commented, “Blockbuster vibes.” A fan called it “the best this Pongal,” while others said, “This is what we were waiting for,” and described the poster as “fire.”

About Kara Helmed by Vignesh Raja, Kara is produced by Vels Film International, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Theni Eswar is handling the cinematography, while Srijith Sarang is in charge of editing. The film went on floors in July 2025, and the makers have confirmed that post-production will begin soon. The poster also reveals that Kara is slated for a theatrical release in Summer 2026, although an official release date is yet to be announced.

Kara is one of the most anticipated films of the year, particularly due to the collaboration between Dhanush and Vignesh Raja. The director’s previous film, Por Thozhil, received critical acclaim, and its success has heightened expectations for this project. While there is no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that Pooja Hegde may be playing the female lead.