Dhanush’s Vignesh Raja film to also feature Pooja Hegde; to go on floors soon

Director Vignesh Raja, who debuted with the critically-acclaimed Tamil film Por Thozhil, is all set to make his second feature starring actor Dhanush in the lead role. The female lead is expected to be played by Pooja Hegde, with an official confirmation awaited from the makers. Dhanush to be paired with Pooja Hegde in Vignesh Raja film

Vignesh Raja’s next to have Pooja Hegde

Dhanush, who was last seen in Kuberaa, has a number of projects lined up. This includes the Hindi film Tere Ishq Mein, a biopic on APJ Abdul Kalam, and a film with Mari Selvaraj. Dhanush will also collaborate with young filmmaker Vignesh Raja, which, as per reports, will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead. If the news is indeed true, then it marks the first onscreen collaboration of Dhanush and Pooja Hegde. The buzz is that the project will be bankrolled by Vels Film International. It is worth noting that the production banner had announced its director line-up for 2025-2027, and Vignesh is one among them. If all goes well, the project might be announced on Dhanush’s birthday on July 28. The project is touted to be a period drama with the film set to go on floors later this month.

Dhanush’s recent film Kuberaa is currently running in theatres. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the multi-lingual film also features Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles. Prime Video has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film.

On the other hand, Pooja was last seen in Retro starring alongside Suriya. The actor also has another Tamil film, Jana Nayagan which is expected to be Vijay’s farewell film and will hit theatres on January 9, 2026. Pooja will also make a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth’s upcoming Coolie for a special dance number, which is yet to be released. Coolie will be in theatres on August 14, 2025.