Dhanush hails Malayalam film Eko, says actor Biana Momin deserves ‘highest honours’ for her performance

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, Dhanush wrote, “EKO the Malayalam film is a masterpiece. Actor Biana Momin deserves all the highest honours. World class performance.”

The Malayalam film Eko has received both critical and commercial success. The acclaimed mystery thriller is directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. Eko marks the final chapter of his Animal Trilogy after Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files: Season 2. Now actor Dhanush has given a shout-out to the team of the film, and called Eko a ‘masterpiece.’ The National Award winner reserved particular praise for actor Biana Momin's performance in the film. (Also read: Eko OTT release date: When and where to watch Sandeep Pradeep's mystery thriller )

Biana Momin plays the character of Mlaathi Chettathi in the film. She is the wife of Kuriachan, who comes to Kerala after marriage and stays in the hills. Her character plays a pivotal role in unravelling the central mystery of the film. Eko marks Biana's acting debut. She is a teacher from Meghalaya.

Biana shared Dhanush's praise on her Instagram Stories. Dinjith also reposted the tweet and shared, “Deeply honoured and thankful to Dhanush sir for describing our film as a masterpiece. Means a lot to all of us.”

About Eko Eko is written and shot by Bahul Ramesh. It marks the reunion of Bahul and Dinjith after their hit movie Kishkindha Kaandam. It also stars Sandeep Pradeep and Saurabh Sachdeva. The film narrates the story of an elderly woman and her caretaker who confront the shadows of the past in the misty hills of Kaattukunnu while her husband, the infamous dog breeder and fugitive, Kuriyachan (Saurabh), is being hunted. Mlaathi Chedathi and Peeyoos (Sandeep) uncover truths as strangers searching for him arrive in the mountains.

The film, released on November 21, crossed the ₹50 crore mark worldwide during its theatrical run. It is available to watch on Netflix.