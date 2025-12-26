Eko OTT release date: When and where to watch Sandeep Pradeep's mystery thriller

Eko OTT release date: Eko, the Malayalam-language mystery thriller film directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, finally has an OTT release date. Fans who missed the film in theatres can now watch the film at home. On Friday, Netflix India announced the film's release date on social media, stating that it will premiere on December 31. Eko is directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written and shot by Bahul Ramesh, the team behind last year's Kishkindha Kaandam. (Also read: Eko Twitter review: Dinjith Ayyathan’s Malayalam movie wins heart, internet calls it a ‘masterpiece’) Eko OTT release date: Sandeep Pradeep stars in the lead role in this mystery thriller.

Eko OTT release date

In a new post on their official Instagram account, Netflix India shared the poster of Eko and wrote in the caption, “There’s a lot of secrets hidden in the forests, will the answers be there too? Watch Eko on Netflix, out 31st December, in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.”

About Eko

The film narrates the story of an elderly woman and her caretaker who confront the shadows of the past in the misty hills of Kaattukunnu while her husband, the infamous dog breeder and fugitive, Kuriyachan (Sandeep), is being hunted. Mlaathi Chedathi and Peeyoos uncover truths as strangers searching for him arrive in the mountains.

Eko marks the final chapter of his Animal Trilogy after Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files: Season 2. It also stars Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Ranjith Shekhar and Saheer Muhammed. The music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed, while the film is edited by Sooraj E.S. The film is presented by Aaradyaa Studios and produced by MRK Jhayaram.

The film was a box office success and received rave reviews upon its release. Viewers and critics praised the screenplay, the performances of the lead cast, and the theme of protecting biodiversity in the film.