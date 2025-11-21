Eko Twitter review: Dinjith Ayyathan’s Malayalam movie wins heart, internet calls it a ‘masterpiece’

Eko Twitter review: Following the success of Kishkindha Kaandam, director Dinjith Ayyathan has once again teamed up with writer Bahul Ramesh, this time for mystery thriller Eko. Released on November 21, the futuristic Malayalam film is already creating quite the buzz with early viewers giving glowing reactions on social media, with many hailing it as a masterpiece. Eko marks the final chapter of his Animal Trilogy after Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files: Season 2.

EKO gets a thumbs up

Several people took to social media after watching the film to share their reactions, praising the makers for delivering a thriller packed with the perfect mix of mystery, excitement, and drama.

“#EKO is Literally a Masterpiece The maker duo, Dinjith Ayyathan and Bahul Ramesh, deliver a peak-level mystery thriller. Mujeeb Majeed's score is atmospheric perfection. But it's Sandeep Pradeep's intense, career-best performance that anchors this mind-blowing cinematic journey,” one wrote, with another sharing, “The chronicles of ‘Kuriachan’ is deeply layered and blended in mystery. Though a bit predictable, the twists and turns are unleashed one after another, leading to an impactful climax. Commendable screenplay that the story is woven so beautifully with precise detailing.”

“Technically top notch, visually magnificent and solid performances from all the cast,” one shared, with one posting, “Banger incoming.”

“Just like in 2024, the team of Bahul and Dinjith arrives in the second half of the year with arguably one of the best Malayalam films of the year. The film is worth a watch just for the unique premise and setting. And Sandeep Pradeep, you absolute STAR,” one comment read. Another viewer shared, “A fresh world, sharp characters, and a mystery that grabs you from the first frame.”

“Sandeep Pradeep shines again. Dialogues,DOP, BGM, screenplay everything lands perfectly. KK team yet again delivers what feels like Malayalam cinema’s next masterpiece. A clear winner,” wrote one happy viewer.

Among the best films of the year

Another shared, “ekō was Top Notch in every dept 4.5/5 #eko provides one of the best cinematic experiences of 2025 #sandeep delivers yet another blast #bahulramesh the mastermind…Must watch item.”

One comment read, “The writer -director combo strikes again, nala adipoli visuals ann throughout engaging ayt ola writing m crisp runtime um. Sandeep was good. Aa final scene and score i freaking loved it. KKK thana oru feel ilenkilm this is also a really good outing. GO WATCH IT.”

“EKO is a MASTERCLASS in filmmaking — Dinjith’s gripping direction with Bahul’s razor-sharp writing & stunning visuals… Sandeep’s career-best act with Mujeeb’s haunting score bring it into another League… Editing,sound design & production values,Every department peaked,” another shared.

“Eko what a movie… Sandeep pradeep,, he just pull another meter brilliant actor… Cinematography…Bahul Ramesh top… Must watch,” one wrote.

What do we know about the film

The mystery thriller is directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written and shot by Bahul Ramesh. The duo have reunited after their hit movie Kishkindha Kaandam. The film narrates the story of an elderly woman and her caretaker who confront the shadows of the past in the misty hills of Kaattukunnu while her husband, the infamous dog breeder and fugitive, Kuriyachan, is being hunted. Mlaathi Chedathi and Peeyoos uncover truths as strangers searching for him arrive on the mountains.

The film spans multiple timelines and locations. Eko marks the final chapter of his Animal Trilogy after Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files: Season 2. It stars Sandeep Pradeep, Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Ranjith Shekhar and Saheer Muhammed.