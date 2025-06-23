Kerala Crime Files 2 director Ahammed Khabeer: Bahul Ramesh is adamant about…

Kerala Crime Files 2, the latest web series in Malayalam, is receiving positive feedback from viewers. The main reason for the favourable reviews for the sequel to Malayalam's first web series is its compelling story. Its director, Ahammed Khabeer, talked about his collaboration with script writer Bahul Ramesh in an interview with OTTplay. Ahammed Khabeer and Bahul Ramesh

'Bahul's passion for cinema is admirable'

The director, who became popular for directing June and Madhuram, said he had known Bahul for a long time. He claimed that Bahul's love of films is admirable and unlike any of us. Ahammed went on to say that the Kishkinda Kandam-fame screenwriter tries everything in his power to make his films as engaging as possible.

"Ashiq Aimar, the writer of the first season, was preoccupied with his marriage at the time we were talking about the sequel," Ahammed stated, adding that Bahul had made it worthwhile when they approached him. "Script is the king at the end of the day and he was adamant about not making any compromise while penning it," the filmmaker said. He continued by stating that their main goal was to produce a project that was both plausible and debated in other languages in addition to Malayalam.

KCF 2 garnering rave feedback from viewers

In addition to the exceptional performances by the cast, the subplots of this web series are so intricately interwoven that the audiences are left intrigued from the first episode itself. In particular, Harisree Ashokan, Indrans, Sirajudheen Nazar, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Lal and Aju Varghese are receiving recognition for their impressive act in Kerala Crime Files 2, which is streaming on JioHotstar..

The plot centres on a police unit led by SI Noble who looks into the case of CPO Ambili Raju's mysterious disappearance. The case becomes increasingly complicated as the inquiry goes on. The main focus of the web series is the crime's gruesome details and police procedures. Kerala Crime Files 2 is a fantastic choice if you want to watch something gripping this weekend.