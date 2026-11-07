Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash film overtakes Adipurush at over ₹221 crore
Nitesh Tiwari's Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana had an opening lower than Om Raut and Prabhas' Adipurush.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5, receiving mixed reviews and decent box-office numbers. The film, which had a lower opening than Om Raut’s Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush, seemed to recover on its second day. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer has now overtaken the previous Ramayana adaptation.
Ramayana worldwide box office collection
Ramayana grossed ₹127.50 crore on its opening day, compared to Adipurush's ₹128 crore, despite the latter not having as wide an opening as the Nitesh film. While the film saw a dip in collections in India on its second day, bringing in ₹48.05 crore net versus the ₹64.85 crore opening, the film managed to outpace Adipurush in worldwide collections.
Ramayana collected ₹35 crore from overseas on its second day, taking its overseas gross to ₹86.25 crore, according to the trade website Sacnilk. Adding to that, the ₹134.80 crore gross collection from India in two days takes its two-day worldwide haul to ₹221.05 crore. Adipurush had grossed ₹215.78 crore worldwide in two days. Ramayana, however, had a much wider release than Adipurush, with 23,316 shows in India alone, compared to 16,120 for the latter film.
Deep Dive
Compared to other juggernauts, despite the difference in genre, Ramayana is lagging behind Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had grossed ₹358.86 crore in two days. It is also behind Ranbir’s previous film, Animal, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which grossed ₹236.01 crore in two days. But with the film now entering its first weekend, and Sunday being Diwali, it remains to be seen how much it collects before facing a weekday slump.
About Ramayana Part 1
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Ranbir plays Ram, Sai plays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana in this adaptation of the Indian epic. It also stars Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta in key roles.
The first part explores how Ram and Ravana’s childhood, upbringing and circumstances shape the men they become. It ends by teasing Sunny Deol’s role as Hanuman in the second part. While initially slated for release in Diwali 2027, the next part will only hit screens in 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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