Ramayana vs Adipurush: Why Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's combined star power failed to beat Prabhas' much-maligned adaptation at the box office
Despite a wider release, positive first reactions, and higher ticket prices, Ramayana failed to eclipse the day 1 haul of Adipurush.
A good benchmark for an Indian film, in terms of wide release, is 10,000 screens globally. Most tentpole Indian films - the RRRs and Jawans of the industry - secure 6000-7000 screens in India and 3000+ overseas. That is what a wide international release means. That is why Ramayana was considered historic. Sony Pictures gave it 50,000 screens outside India, 15 times what an Indian film normally gets. Even in India, the film managed 8000-9000 screens, higher than any film in the multiplex era. On top of that, it had positive reactions and reviews in its favour.
Yet, it fell short of that expected historic start. In fact, it fell short of even Adipurush, the much-derided and maligned adaptation of the epic from three years ago. How did that happen? The answer lies in a combination of misfired marketing for Ramayana and the tsunami that is Telugu fandom in the case of Adipurush.
Ramayana vs Adipurush scale
When it hit the screens in June 2023, Adipurush was the most expensive Indian film ever made. Mounted on a budget of ₹550 crore, it starred Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. It secured around 6500 screens in India on release day and 3000 screens overseas. This was one of the widest releases for an Indian film, bigger than Baahubali 2 and almost at par with RRR and Pathaan.
Deep Dive
In comparison, Ramayana Part 1 has been mounted on a ₹1600-crore budget, the highest in Indian cinema history. It boasts of two big stars - Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. Courtesy this, it secured 9000 screens across India. Its distribution deal with Sony Pictures gave it access to 50,000 screens overseas. This is almost 5x the scale of any Indian film release in the last 30 years.
How Ramayana fell short of Adipurush’s box office haul
Ramayana opened to ₹64.85 crore net collection in India, largely on the back of a ₹47-crore day for its Hindi version. It sold around 25 lakh tickets across the country and was propped up in terms of collections by premium formats such as IMAX. Three years ago, Adipurush opened to ₹86.75 crore net on its opening day. The film had earned ₹37 crore net in Hindi and a staggering ₹48 crore net in Telugu. Its total ticket sales on day 1 were 55 lakh, much higher than Ramayana's. The chief reason for this was Prabhas’ popularity. The star’s fandom led to a record-breaking opening for the film in the Telugu states and parts of North India, despite negative reviews. This meant that Ramayana could not surpass these numbers despite a much higher average ticket price and a wider release.
|Day 1 box office comparison
|Ramayana
|Adipurush
|Budget
|₹1600 crore
|₹550 crore
|Screens
|59,000
|10,000
|Domestic net
|₹64.85 crore
|₹86.75 crore
|Footfalls
|25 lakh
|55 lakh
|Overseas
|$5.3 million
|$3 million
|Worldwide
|₹127 crore
|₹128 crore
Ramayana’s overseas conundrum
With 50,000 screens overseas, Ramayana was aiming for a global-level release, the kind major Hollywood blockbusters get worldwide. Yet, its day 1 collections do not reflect that ambition. The film opened with an international gross of around $5.3 million, lower than Dhurandhar 2's earlier this year. And that film was banned in the Gulf. Adipurush, on the other hand, earned $3 million on its first day overseas, but in just 6% of the screen count. This shows that the wide release was unable to generate the desired buzz for Ramayana. Its earnings numbers remained at a level comparable to those of any big Indian film.
The road ahead for Ramayana
If Ramayana has any hope of recouping its costs, the overseas business needs to pick up via word of mouth over the remainder of the weekend. The domestic business may see a boost during and after Diwali given the highly positive first reactions. In the long run, Ramayana will certainly surpass what Adipurush achieved, possibly in its opening weekend, but its day 1 collections betray its ambitions.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. A sequel is scheduled for release in 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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