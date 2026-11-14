OM trailer reveals too much: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi get their own Dhurandhar-meets-Pushpa
The trailer for Rajkumar Periasamy's Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi-starrer OM was released late on Friday evening. Take a look.
The trailer for Rajkumar Periasamy’s Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi-starrer OM was released late on Friday after considerable delay. The 3-minute trailer that was eventually released reminds one of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Sukumar’s Pushpa films. Red sanders smuggling, espionage, politics, and personal loss take centre stage.
OM trailer reveals too much
The trailer begins with the Suprabhatam playing over loudspeakers in Tirumala. “Some of these things actually happened,” reads a disclaimer. But the story of OM itself is set between two temple towns where red sanders smuggling is rampant. A special Organised Crime Intelligence Unit is set up, with the trailer revealing that Dhanush is part of it as D-402. His wife, played by Sreeleela, feels frustrated that no one can know about her or their son because of the nature of his job.
Mammootty is then introduced as the smuggler-politician, Red Hills Karthikeyan, aka Burma Karthikeyan Siya. Naseeruddin Shah is also introduced as a key character. Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy. As Dhanush integrates into Siya’s gang to learn more about smuggling, the stakes keep rising. The trailer ends with Nithya launching Operation Mole (OM) as things get out of hand. At the end of it all, one can’t help but feel like the trailer revealed too much of the tale.
Comparisons to Dhurandhar and Pushpa are also inevitable. The whole track involving red sandalwood smuggling and the hint of circumstances turning a person to crime reminds one of Pushpa Raj and his tale. Dhanush’s character going undercover to work in a politician-crime lord’s gang is also reminiscent of Dhurandhar. However, it remains to be seen how Rajkumar will set his tale apart from these films.
About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM
Rajkumar is a National Award-winning director who debuted in the film industry with Rangoon (2017) and later directed Amaran (2024). OM is his third film. It is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. Indrans, Sanjay Swaroop and Renu Desai also play key roles in OM. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 20.
Comparisons to Pushpa were also drawn after OM’s teaser was released. In June, Rajkumar addressed these comparisons at an event and said, “What you have seen is only an introductory glimpse. There is absolutely no connection between that film and OM.” The film’s release was postponed twice to avoid clashes with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Suriya’s Scene in October and earlier this month.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.