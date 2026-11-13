Dhurandhar and Ramayana to feature at IFFI leading Indian Panorama, BRICS segments

The Indian Panorama section of the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India will open with the popular Bollywood film Dhurandhar, while the special focus on films from BRICS countries will open with the recently released Indian film Ramayana. Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar (left); Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana (right).

Addressing a press conference, NFDC Managing Director, NFDC Dhiraj Singh said that the programming committee and juries selected the films to lead their respective sections. “Dhurandhar will be the opening film of the Indian Panorama’s feature film section and ‘Becoming’ (a Ladakhi film), will open the non feature film section,” Singh said.

About the Panorama section The Indian Panorama Section is one of IFFI’s flagship sections and includes the best of Indian cinema, with a special focus on films outside the mainstream and from regional languages and cultures otherwise hidden from the mainstream.

The section includes 25 feature length films and 20 non-feature films.

According to Ashutosh Gowarikar who has been appointed festival director, this year’s festival will be held on the theme: ‘Stories without borders.’

“Borders today are not only lines on a map, they are also habits. A story is one of the few things that can cross such a line without a passport. The distance shrinks. That is what cinema does best and that is the thought behind our theme. Today, it has become very easy to stay within our circle, our language, our own screen and our own point of view,” Gowarikar said.

The festival, which runs from November 20 to 28, begins with Fatherland, a 2026 Polish language biographical film directed by Paweł Pawlikowski and will conclude with We are all Strangers from Singapore.