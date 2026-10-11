From Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, 5 actors who have embraced motherhood, again

No matter at what age you deliver a baby, it is always special to embrace motherhood, again. With Kiara Advani announcing her second pregnancy earlier this week, she has joined the list of actors who are expecting or have had another baby expand their family. From Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone to Anne Hathaway, here are actors who have turned or are turning mothers once more! Kiara Advani, Natalie Portman, Deepika Padukone, Sonam A Kapoor, Anne Hathaway

Kiara Advani: Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their second pregnancy via a post on Instagram on October 8. The couple included their daughter, Saraayah, in the happy announcement. “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” Kiara wrote with the post. The picture featured her, Sidharth and Saraayah holding a fresh pair of knit baby booties in their hands. It is very similar to how they announced her pregnancy with Saraayah last year. Kiara and Sidharth welcomed daughter Saraayah in November last year.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19. In a joint Instagram post, Deepika announced the arrival of their second child. The picture had the imprint of a small baby feet, and the names of Ranveer, Deepika and Dua were written under it, with the date 19/9/2026. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, embraced parenthood once again as they welcomed their second child on March 29. The couple were blessed with another baby boy and shared the happy news with fans on social media. Sonam and Anand took to Instagram and shared a note. The note read, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy on the 29th of March 2026. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace.” Sonam and Anand welcomed their first son, Vayu, in 2022.

Anne Hathaway: Anne Hathaway announced that she is expecting her third child with husband, Adam Shulman, sharing the happy news through a heartwarming baby bump reveal on social media. The Oscar-winning actor, 43, posted a short video in which she debuted her growing baby bump while soundtracked by Barbara Lewis’ classic song Baby I’m Yours. “x Baby, I’m yours x,” Hathaway captioned the post. The actor is due later this year. Anne and Adam have two children, Jonathan (10) and Jack (6).