Janhvi Kapoor says she should have been more vigilant about the objectification in Peddi, admits the role propagated sexual assualt in the narrative
Peddi faced criticism from a section of viewers over the hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film.
Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama, Peddi, released in theatres on June 4. The film faced criticism from a section of viewers over the hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character. Later, director Buchi Babu Sana took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology for the actor’s portrayal in the film and changes were made. Now, months later, Janhvi has opened up about the entire backlash surrounding the film and her character during her appearance on the chat show Koffee with Karan.
What Janhvi said
When host Karan Johar asked her about how she processed the entire issue, Janhvi shared, “I feel many people worked really hard on that film and I really didn't know if there was anything to say. It weighs heavily on my conscience the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have our society. Specific to my gender. That shame I will always carry with me. Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? 100% yes. Was it problematic, was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But the only thing I can do is ensure that it doesn't happen again.”
She went on to add, “I went through the beats of really beating up myself that I should have been more vigilant. I don't like saying this because it sounds like i am shifting blame but its like you listen to the director and what he says. I was navigating how to make things less problematic as and when information was becoming available to me. In the south, very rarely there is a bound script. very rarely do u see the camera angles. I should have taken advantage of my privilege. It was a violating experience in a way. the good thing that came out of it is that maybe next time a director will rethink twice before presenting a lead actress this way.”
About the backlash
Peddi is a sports drama in which Ram plays the titular character. Janhvi plays Achiyamma, Peddi’s love interest. Since the film's release, viewers have criticised the way Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma, is introduced on screen. Many pointed to sequences that focus heavily on her body rather than establishing her as a character. Another scene that came under scrutiny involves Peddi expressing his desire to be with Achiyyamma despite her lack of interest and later kissing her during a power cut without her consent.
Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology on X and acknowledged the concerns raised by audiences. A part of his statement read, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise. After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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