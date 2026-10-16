ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM and Hwasa lead the star-studded K-pop lineup as India gets its first Weverse Con Festival in 2027 in New Delhi

Not just them, Indian performers King, Gini, RANJ X Clifr, Reble and DJ Zelo round out the lineup. The festival will bring Korean and Indian music together, giving fans a chance to see some of their favourite international artists alongside performers from India’s own music scene.

The lineup includes K-pop groups ENHYPEN , LE SSERAFIM and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), along with soloists Hwasa, Eric Nam, Dayoung and Lee Hyun. Producer and artist Bumzu, Lara of global girl group KATSEYE and Rhea Raj will also take the stage. Interestingly, it would be second performances for Raj sisters after Lollapalooza India 2027.

Indian K-pop fans will have plenty to look forward to in March 2027. HYBE, the conglomerate behind the biggest groups in K-pop like BTS , SEVENTEEN and more, is bringing Weverse Con Festival to India for the first time. This is to bringing some of the biggest names in Korean music together with Indian artists for a two-day event in New Delhi on March 27 and 28. It will be the festival’s first edition outside South Korea.

ENHYPEN, TXT and LE SSERAFIM lead the lineup The festival brings together established K-pop acts and artists representing the genre’s changing sound. ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and LE SSERAFIM will headline the group lineup, bringing their distinct musical styles and performances to Indian audiences.

Back in June 2026, LE SSERAFIM spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times about their Indian fans. Hong Eunchae said, “I’ve heard that FEARNOT in India are incredibly passionate. I think our performances are truly brought to life with the audience, so I’m especially looking forward to experiencing Indian FEARNOT’s energy firsthand. I hope we’ll have the chance to meet them very soon!”

Singer Lee Hyun will add his signature emotional vocals to the event, while BUMZU, known for producing music for SEVENTEEN, will appear as a performer. Dayoung is set to bring her confident stage presence, while Eric Nam will return to India after previous visits and the strong connection he has built with local fans.

Hwasa will bring her distinctive vocals and commanding presence to the stage. Lara, a member of KATSEYE, will represent the new wave of global pop, while Rhea Raj will add her high-energy performances and maximalist aesthetic to the mix.

About the event Hybe India and BookMyShow Live will co-produce the India edition in collaboration with HYBE and Weverse, which have organised the festival in South Korea since its launch.

Sarthak Arora, Head of Business Development, Hybe India, said, “For years, Indian fans have been at the heart of K-pop, supporting our artists, celebrating their music and building a community that has continued to grow across generations. With Weverse Con Festival coming to India for the first time outside Korea, we’re bringing that connection closer than ever before. Our artists are equally excited to meet the fans who have stood by them from afar and experience their energy beyond the screen. We also want to make the festival as accessible as possible, as a way of giving back to the fans for the love, loyalty and unwavering support they have shown our artists over the years. This festival is a celebration of that shared journey, bringing artists and fans together in person and giving India’s passionate K-pop community a moment they can truly call their own.”

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “K-pop has travelled further, and been embraced more fiercely, than almost any music of its generation, and this line-up captures that reach in full, bringing established names alongside artists defining what comes next, all on one stage in India. As co-producer and promoter alongside HYBE INDIA, BookMyShow Live’s role is to bring Weverse Con Festival to India with the scale, craft and ambition that fans know it for globally. India’s K-pop community has built an extraordinary connection with this music, and bringing this experience here, in its scale and form, is our way of meeting that enthusiasm with the experience it deserves.”