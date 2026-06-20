LE SSERAFIM on collaborating with Guru Randhawa on Boompala, Supergirl song and India concert | Exclusive Interview

There is a reason India has increasingly become part of the global music conversation. Over the past few years, artists have steadily built passionate fan communities across the country. And if K-pop group LE SSERAFIM have anything to say about it, India is no longer just another market on the map; it is a destination they are actively thinking about. LE SSERAFIM reveals how Guru Randhawa remix and DC's Supergirl crossover are rewriting their K-pop blueprint. (Hybe)

Fresh off the release of their second studio album PUREFLOW pt.1, the five-member K-pop group, composed of KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are entering one of the biggest eras of their career. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, became their fifth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, and sold more than half a million physical copies in its opening week.

While PUREFLOW pt.1 is largely about embracing vulnerability and finding strength in fear, it has also opened the door to some unexpected global collaborations. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the members spoke about discovering Bollywood, working with Indian singer Guru Randhawa, connecting with Indian fans, and why they are eager to bring a LE SSERAFIM concert to India someday ahead of World Music Day 2026.

Bompala meets India At the heart of this new era is their focus track BOOMPALA, a song that samples the globally ubiquitous pop-culture artefact Macarena to deliver a message of letting go of fear and stress through dance. To push the track's celebratory energy into a truly global space, LE SSERAFIM teamed up with renowned Indian musician Guru Randhawa for a special remix.

For the members, the collaboration was a masterclass in organic, cross-cultural synergy. Speaking on the track's evolution, HONG EUNCHAE noted, “It was our first time collaborating with an artist from India, and we wanted to preserve the celebratory energy that BOOMPALA already had while also incorporating a sense of boldness and vibrancy that are characteristic of Indian pop music.”

She adds, “What was especially impressive to me was how our different musical backgrounds came together so naturally within a single track. It felt like the song evolved beyond a simple collaboration and expanded into something that resembles a global festival.”

This fascination with Indian entertainment runs deep within the group. Japanese member KAZUHA shared her own experience diving into the country's cinematic and musical landscapes. She says, “When I watched Bollywood films and explored Indian content, I was struck by the same kind of powerful visual energy that I often associate with K-pop performances and choreography. I also found the unique character and colour of Indian music incredibly appealing.”

Through their work with Guru Randhawa, Kazuha found it thrilling to see how seamlessly those high-octane elements blended into their own style, stating, “Through the collaboration on BOOMPALA (feat. GURU RANDHAWA), it was fascinating to see how naturally those elements blended with BOOMPALA. It also made me excited to think that our music could reach people in even more parts of the world.”