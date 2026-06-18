LE SSERAFIM on anxiety, imperfections and PUREFLOW pt.1: 'Our biggest power is resilience' | Exclusive Interview

Pop stardom at its highest level often means living under constant scrutiny. For many artists, the easiest way to survive is by building a wall of perfection around themselves while creating music. But with their second studio album, PUREFLOW pt.1, HYBE's K-pop group LE SSERAFIM have chosen a different path. Instead of pretending to be fearless, they have embraced vulnerability. The album captures five women navigating the pressures of an industry that never slows down while learning to accept their imperfections. LE SSERAFIM get candid about anxiety and PUREFLOW pt.1 Exclusive. (Hybe)

The approach has clearly resonated worldwide, with PUREFLOW pt.1 debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, becoming their fifth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, and selling more than half a million physical copies in its first week. At the centre of this new era is ‘BOOMPALA’, a vibrant Latin house track that samples the iconic ‘Macarena’ while carrying a deeper message about confronting fear and finding joy in the process.

In their first editorial exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, members SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA and HONG EUNCHAE speak about their creative evolution, learning to embrace vulnerability and stepping into their roles as creators rather than just performers. Group leader KIM CHAEWON did not participate in the interview as she is on a temporary hiatus after suffering a severe neck injury in May. However, their label Source Music confirmed on June 18 that she has recovered and will officially resume her scheduled activities from next week onwards.

Fear isn't the enemy anymore HT: The concept that fear is an ‘illusion created by thoughts’ can sound highly abstract on paper. Can you pinpoint a specific, concrete moment during the last three years where a daunting professional fear simply dissolved because you shifted your perspective? What did that mental transition actually feel like in your body? HONG EUNCHAE: On my birthday in 2023, YUNJIN gave me a journal as a gift. Since then, whenever I’ve felt overwhelmed, scared, or uncertain, I’ve turned to writing in it. Whenever I open the journal to write, I often come across entries about emotions I felt in the past and realize that, with time, they weren’t as big as they seemed back then. It reminds me that the fear and hardship I’m experiencing now aren’t tangible things, nor are they permanent. They’re simply emotions that will eventually pass. I’ve grown to see fear not as a threat, but as a sign pointing toward something I truly desire.