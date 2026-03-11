Heeseung addresses fans in a handwritten note after departing K-pop group ENHYPEN: ‘I am aware of the concerns’

It was announced on March 10 that K-pop singer Heeseung is parting ways with Enhypen, but will remain under the company as a solo artist. The statement was issued on the official social media account of the label and came as a shock to many fans. A day later, Heeseung addressed fans directly in a handwritten letter following his departure. Heeseung expressed gratitude to his members and fans on a note shared on Weverse. (Instagram/Heeseung )

Heeseung pens a letter to address his exit Heeseung shared the letter on the group’s Weverse community. He began by saying that many must be curious about the announcement, and that is why he wanted to address the situation directly. He said, “For me, the past six years have been filled with overwhelming and precious moments that are beyond words. Thanks to the members with whom I've shared countless emotions, and to you, Enjin fans, who have always filled those voids, I was able to get closer to a dream that seemed out of reach. And that time will remain one of the shining moments I will never forget. I will never forget those moments, and I want to continue to be a supporter of Enhypen more than anyone else.”

He continued, “I've spent a long time sharing the results of my work with the company and discussing the best way to present them. After much deliberation, I've made the decision to follow the direction the company has suggested and reach out to you, Enjin fans, in a better way. As you all know, I've been working on my personal projects, dedicating a lot of time to show you what I can do. There was so much I wanted to show you, but I also didn't want to let my own ambitions take precedence within the team.”