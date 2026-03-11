Heeseung addresses fans in a handwritten note after departing K-pop group ENHYPEN: ‘I am aware of the concerns’
K-pop singer Heeseung has reached out to fans after leaving the global boy band ENHYPEN. He penned a long note to fans and promised that he will work hard.
It was announced on March 10 that K-pop singer Heeseung is parting ways with Enhypen, but will remain under the company as a solo artist. The statement was issued on the official social media account of the label and came as a shock to many fans. A day later, Heeseung addressed fans directly in a handwritten letter following his departure.
Heeseung pens a letter to address his exit
Heeseung shared the letter on the group’s Weverse community. He began by saying that many must be curious about the announcement, and that is why he wanted to address the situation directly. He said, “For me, the past six years have been filled with overwhelming and precious moments that are beyond words. Thanks to the members with whom I've shared countless emotions, and to you, Enjin fans, who have always filled those voids, I was able to get closer to a dream that seemed out of reach. And that time will remain one of the shining moments I will never forget. I will never forget those moments, and I want to continue to be a supporter of Enhypen more than anyone else.”
He continued, “I've spent a long time sharing the results of my work with the company and discussing the best way to present them. After much deliberation, I've made the decision to follow the direction the company has suggested and reach out to you, Enjin fans, in a better way. As you all know, I've been working on my personal projects, dedicating a lot of time to show you what I can do. There was so much I wanted to show you, but I also didn't want to let my own ambitions take precedence within the team.”
‘I understand your surprise and concern’
The note also read, “I understand your concerns and stories. I will work hard to meet you again soon. My desire to return with a better image is more sincere than anyone else's. As you, Engine, have always given me endless love and affection despite my shortcomings, I understand your surprise and concern, and I feel deeply sorry. I believe it's because you care so much for me and are interested in me. I will keep in mind the love you've given me so far and keep running forward.”
Following Heeseung's exit, the boy group will continue with its six members, consisting of members Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki. Enhypen was formed in 2020 and rose to prominence quickly in the K-pop industry.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.