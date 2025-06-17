BigHit Music finally breaks silence about the debut of its new boy group. Check details
As per a report, BigHit Music’s boy group will debut in August. The group is reportedly in the final stages of preparations.
BigHit Music, the agency behind BTS and TXT, has confirmed that a new boy group is all set to debut soon. As per Soompi, the agency shared that the new group will debut "in the third quarter of this year." (Also Read | J-Hope reveals BTS' plan about world tour, new album and if group will ‘have same chemistry’ post military service)
BigHit Music to soon unveil new boy group
JTBC, earlier, reported that BigHit Music’s highly anticipated boy group will debut in August. The group is reportedly in the final stages of preparations. Reacting to the report, the agency said, “BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group is currently preparing with the aim of debuting in the third quarter of this year. Details regarding the exact debut date will be announced officially at a later time.”
New boy group members were earlier seen in US
The boy group, earlier this year, made their first public appearance. As per allkpop, the group was seen filming their jacket shoot in Los Angeles, California. The exact date of the debut, group name, and details of the members have yet to be announced.
What HYBE CEO had said about boy group
According to a Korea Herald report, in April, HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang stated that BigHit Music plans to launch a five-member boy group in the third quarter. “Chairman Bang Si-hyuk has been deeply involved in content production. The team will present innovative music that goes beyond the conventional evolution of K-pop boy groups and highlights a unique identity,” he had said.
HYBE had then also said that the group will act as a next-generation “creator crew”. It will not only perform but also produce their own music, choreography and video content.
About BigHit Music’s boy groups
The upcoming group will be BigHit Music’s first new boy group in six years, following Tomorrow X Together (TXT). It will also be the first new boy group under HYBE since TWS, which debuted over a year ago under Pledis Entertainment. BigHit Music's boy group BTS debuted in 2013 and achieved global success. Tomorrow X Together debuted six years later in 2019.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.