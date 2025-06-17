BigHit Music finally breaks silence about the debut of its new boy group. Check details

BigHit Music to soon unveil new boy group

JTBC, earlier, reported that BigHit Music’s highly anticipated boy group will debut in August. The group is reportedly in the final stages of preparations. Reacting to the report, the agency said, “BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group is currently preparing with the aim of debuting in the third quarter of this year. Details regarding the exact debut date will be announced officially at a later time.”

New boy group members were earlier seen in US

The boy group, earlier this year, made their first public appearance. As per allkpop, the group was seen filming their jacket shoot in Los Angeles, California. The exact date of the debut, group name, and details of the members have yet to be announced.

What HYBE CEO had said about boy group

According to a Korea Herald report, in April, HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang stated that BigHit Music plans to launch a five-member boy group in the third quarter. “Chairman Bang Si-hyuk has been deeply involved in content production. The team will present innovative music that goes beyond the conventional evolution of K-pop boy groups and highlights a unique identity,” he had said.

HYBE had then also said that the group will act as a next-generation “creator crew”. It will not only perform but also produce their own music, choreography and video content.

About BigHit Music’s boy groups

The upcoming group will be BigHit Music’s first new boy group in six years, following Tomorrow X Together (TXT). It will also be the first new boy group under HYBE since TWS, which debuted over a year ago under Pledis Entertainment. BigHit Music's boy group BTS debuted in 2013 and achieved global success. Tomorrow X Together debuted six years later in 2019.