Ayushmann Khurrana hosts Eric Nam in Mumbai, treats him to kanda bhajiya, pindi chhole

They hit it off ever since they met at the TIME 100 Impact Award in Singapore in 2023. And now, it seems that there's a budding friendship between actor Ayushmann Khurrana and South Korean singer Eric Nam. And yes, music is one of the many things they bond over. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana with singer Eric Nam

Nam is in India currently for a music festival, and Khurrana was eager to host him the moment he got to know. And they started off with food, with the Korean singer being treated to different delicacies from across India- Kanda Bhajiya with green chutney & red chutney (West Indian speciality), Pindi Chole Amritsari Kulcha (a North Indian delicacy), Hyderabadi Gosht Ki Biryani with Raaita (a South Indian non veg sensation) and more!

Talking to us Khurrana gushes, "I realised that Eric is a big foodie and I wanted to give him the best food experience of our country that he will never be able to forget! Our Incredible India is also known across the world for its culinary might!”

Nam on the other hand is full of praises for Ayushmann, “He was such a gracious and welcoming host! We took a short but delicious culinary trip throughout India as he guided me through some of the tastiest dishes of this beautiful and vast country. I am an avid foodie and being able to try these diverse dishes in one sitting with Ayushmann as my guide was truly wonderful. I love India and it was so much fun tasting every corner of your country's incredible food palate. My favorite dish of the experience was chole and roti, and of course the fun conversations I shared with Ayushmann were a blast.”