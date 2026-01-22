Hrithik Roshan gives a glowing review for Happy Patel, says Vir Das's comedy was ‘so much fun to watch’

Meanwhile, Vir shared a screenshot of the review on his X account and wrote in the caption, “Hrithik - May every comedy lover and first time Filmaker find a star like you. You are magic on screen and it falls on all of us smaller sillier spies too! Thank you.”

Hrithik wrote in his Instagram Stories, “Very very entertained by HAPPY PATEL. Congrats VIR. The ingenuity of mixing incredible silliness with a relentless screenplay was so much fun to watch!”

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, starring Vir Das and Mona Singh, was released in theatres on January 16. Actor Hrithik Roshan has now seen the film and took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (January 22) to share his review of the film. Hrithik congratulated Vir and said that he was ‘very very entertained’ by the film.

About Happy Patel Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos also stars Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade, along with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. Vir plays the lead role as an agent sent on a mission in India.

In an interview with HT, Vir had spoken about how the film came to be. He said, "When I started pitching it, people asked how an Indian spy film would work. Then, I saw Pathaan and Tiger come and go. I realised this was becoming a "thing". Comedy is counter-culture; mainstream culture has to exist for counter-culture to exist. Now that the mainstream spy genre is the "it" genre in Indian cinema, it is time for the comedy version of it. Two years ago, maybe after Pathaan or Tiger 3, I decided to rewrite the whole script."

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in War 2, which was released in theatres last year during Independence Day. It opened to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.