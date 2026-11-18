Marathi film Gondhal was selected as India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards, beating 32 other submissions. Meanwhile, according to an NDTV report, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana have independently submitted the film for consideration at the Oscars in the VFX category. Amid the two films' Oscar campaigns, Gondhal director and writer Santosh Davakhar has spoken about how the projects represent different aspects of Indian cinema. Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar spoke about Ramayana and Oscar race,

In a recent interaction with Variety India, Santosh said that the big-budget mythological epic and his Marathi film should not be viewed as competing with each other. He also spoke about their different approaches to filmmaking, pointing out that a film's budget should not limit its ambitions.

'Both films represent different aspects of India' Speaking about Ramayana and how Gondhal tells a completely different story, Santosh said, "‘Ramayana is an Indian mythological story and a source of pride for the country. We have grown up watching Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan on DD1. Gondhal is a completely different story. We are contesting in the International Feature Film category, while Ramayana is competing in other categories. Both films represent different aspects of India."

He also believes that international recognition for one Indian film can help the wider film industry reach new audiences. He cited the example of Dangal and its success in China, saying that it opened doors for Indian films beyond the country.

The director also spoke about how he focused on the story while making Gondhal, rather than prioritising visuals, as he was also producing the film and had to keep its budget in mind. He said, "Before being a director, I also have to think like a producer, and I am a producer myself. I don't have a studio like the one backing Ramayana. I have my limitations. So, I believe in focusing on the story and screenplay rather than grand visuals. Whatever budget you have, you should make the best film possible with it."