Jeremy Latcham: From building the Marvel Cinematic Universe to leading DC Studios
Former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham was among the key members who helped establish the company's cinematic universe.
Jeremy Latcham is set to become the president and chief creative officer of DC Studios on December 1, marking a major leadership change that will see James Gunn and Peter Safran step down from their positions as co-CEOs.
The appointment marks Latcham's return to an executive leadership position.
Jeremy Latcham's early years at Marvel Studios
Jeremy Latcham joined Marvel Studios in 2004 as one of its earliest employees and eventually advanced to the role of senior vice president of production and development.
He was also among the key members who helped establish the company's cinematic universe.
Also read | During a California drought in 2016, Gwyneth Paltrow bought 2.4 Montecito acres, cleared two homes, and built a 14,000-square-foot estate
Latcham was involved in major productions at Marvel Studios, including Guardians of the Galaxy, the first two Iron Man films, the first two Avengers instalments and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
From Marvel blockbusters to film production
The former Marvel Studios executive later moved into film production, working on projects such as Bad Times at the El Royale, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The Breadwinner. Latcham is also attached as a producer to the upcoming Naruto film.
Latcham to oversee DC's creative pipeline
At DC Studios, Latcham takes over a slate that includes a Superman sequel already in post-production, a low-budget horror film gradually building an audience and several announced projects still awaiting development.
One of his first major responsibilities will be deciding which films and television projects move forward next.
Also read | Logan actor Dafne Keen recalls being offered drugs at Hollywood parties when she was 11, praises Hugh Jackman for protecting her on set
According to Skydance, Latcham will oversee DC's film, television and animation operations, managing its creative development pipeline as well as production, talent and strategic planning. He will report directly to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, who serve as co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More