Nora Fatehi apologises to National Commission for Women over Sarke Chunar row: ‘Was put in this situation…’

Actor Nora Fatehi appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday after being summoned over the alleged indecent portrayal of women in the film song Sarke Chunar. Addressing the controversy, Nora clarified that she never intended to hurt sentiments, saying she was “put in that situation”. The actor also issued an apology over the matter. The Hindi version of the song Sarke Chunar was released on March 15 on YouTube.

Nora Fatehi apologises On Thursday, Nora appeared before the Commission in Delhi in connection with the controversy. Earlier, the actor had distanced herself from the Hindi version of the song, claiming that she had only shot for the Kannada version and that her consent was not sought before it was adapted into Hindi.

Following her appearance before the Commission, Nora addressed the media stationed outside and revealed that she had submitted a written apology. The actor added that she understands the responsibility that comes with being a public figure and artist.

"I did (appear before the Commission) and I apologised. It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody, but of course, I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely apologised, we have done everything in writing,” Nora is heard saying in the video.

Nora also shared that, as a corrective step, she has decided to sponsor the education of orphaned girls.

“They have been so kind and helpful. It's really important for us to give back to society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so that is the goal after this matter,” she added.