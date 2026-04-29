Kichcha Sudeep defends KD The Devil director Prem amid Nora Fatehi song controversy: ‘People outside Karnataka can…’

Kannada director Prem recently received backlash over the song Sarse Ninna Sarega Sarse (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke in Hindi) from his upcoming film KD: The Devil. The number featuring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi ran into trouble over its suggestive lyrics, penned by the filmmaker. At a press conference ahead of the film’s release, Kichcha Sudeep came to Prem’s defence. (Also Read: Dhruva Sarja's KD The Devil trailer removed from YouTube due to ‘uncertified content’ weeks after Nora Fatehi song) Kichcha Sudeep stood up for Prem amid controversy for song featuring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in KD The Devil.

Kichcha Sudeep defends KD director in song controversy Sudeep, who plays a cameo in KD, recently attended a press conference with the film’s team. Talking about the controversy over the song, he defended the director, saying, “Prem has made songs in the past that have brought us closer to our parents, songs on mothers’ love and emotions, which we've heard on loop.”

He then claimed that those outside Karnataka do not know Prem’s contribution to Kannada cinema, so they can say whatever they wish to. “People outside Karnataka can say what they wish to, but we should keep in mind the contribution this man has given.” Sudeep then addressed the backlash, adding, “I am not saying he has made a mistake with his song; sometimes, some things don't work, and it's okay.”

Sudeep also claimed that Prem was made to feel ‘small’ on social media after the controversy, asking Kannadigas to be kinder. “Social media is a space for people to share their opinions. But it is not right to make a man feel so small. Is it okay for us to be so harsh on our own people?” he said, calling it ‘not advice, but a request’ that people be sensitive.