'Are you stupid?': Frustrated Nora Fatehi fires back at trolls questioning her clarification video on Sarke Chunar row

Actor Nora Fatehi addressed the controversy surrounding her new track Sarke Chunar from the Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil, on Wednesday, stating that she was unaware of the Hindi version of the song. However, several social media users questioned her clarification, calling it a vague excuse. And Nora chose not to stay silent, and fired back at trolls, defending her stance. Sarke Chunar, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, was released on Monday.

Nora reacts to trolls Nora took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clarification video, stating that she had signed on only for the original Kannada version of the song and was unaware that a Hindi version was also planned. However, her explanation sparked debate online, with several social media users questioning her claims in the comments section. Nora didn’t hold back and stepped in to respond directly to the criticism.

When one commented, “bullsh*** no one does any work without knowing the lyrics”, Nora reacted, “But I didn’t perform to those lyrics. Do u (you) not understand anything I said in this video? I did not perform to the Hindi version. I (have) never even seen or heard it until it was released. U (you) clearly didn’t watch this video entirely. If you really are affected by this, please raise this issue to the people who made this song and decided to attach my image to it without my permission.”

One social media user wrote that she blamed everyone, but never took accountability for her own choices. To this, Nora wrote, “Please f**k off”.

Reacting to another, Nora wrote, “Are you stupid or u (you) don’t understand English? What did I say in the start of the video? Please tell us because I want to understand which English you speak, so next time I’ll speak in ur English only.”

One social media user even questioned why she hadn’t taken legal action against the makers of the song, raising doubts over her stance.

Nora reacted, “Don’t worry, I am definitely suing… If you are searching for logic, just watch my video again and have someone translate it to you since it seems you have difficulty with my English.”

One comment read, “Girl! No network for days or taking time to make up such a bulls**t story? Let’s see if you sue them or this film gets released”.

To this, Nora wrote, “No network, I was in a mountain … and yes my best friend died so its okay to go MIA for a few days. I don’t need to make up any story... it is what it is.”