'Are you stupid?': Frustrated Nora Fatehi fires back at trolls questioning her clarification video on Sarke Chunar row
Nora Fatehi's explanation amid Sarke Chunar row sparked debate online, with several social media users questioning her claims in the comments section.
Actor Nora Fatehi addressed the controversy surrounding her new track Sarke Chunar from the Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil, on Wednesday, stating that she was unaware of the Hindi version of the song. However, several social media users questioned her clarification, calling it a vague excuse. And Nora chose not to stay silent, and fired back at trolls, defending her stance.
Nora reacts to trolls
Nora took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clarification video, stating that she had signed on only for the original Kannada version of the song and was unaware that a Hindi version was also planned. However, her explanation sparked debate online, with several social media users questioning her claims in the comments section. Nora didn’t hold back and stepped in to respond directly to the criticism.
When one commented, “bullsh*** no one does any work without knowing the lyrics”, Nora reacted, “But I didn’t perform to those lyrics. Do u (you) not understand anything I said in this video? I did not perform to the Hindi version. I (have) never even seen or heard it until it was released. U (you) clearly didn’t watch this video entirely. If you really are affected by this, please raise this issue to the people who made this song and decided to attach my image to it without my permission.”
One social media user wrote that she blamed everyone, but never took accountability for her own choices. To this, Nora wrote, “Please f**k off”.
Reacting to another, Nora wrote, “Are you stupid or u (you) don’t understand English? What did I say in the start of the video? Please tell us because I want to understand which English you speak, so next time I’ll speak in ur English only.”
One social media user even questioned why she hadn’t taken legal action against the makers of the song, raising doubts over her stance.
Nora reacted, “Don’t worry, I am definitely suing… If you are searching for logic, just watch my video again and have someone translate it to you since it seems you have difficulty with my English.”
One comment read, “Girl! No network for days or taking time to make up such a bulls**t story? Let’s see if you sue them or this film gets released”.
To this, Nora wrote, “No network, I was in a mountain … and yes my best friend died so its okay to go MIA for a few days. I don’t need to make up any story... it is what it is.”
Nora hits back
When a social media user pointed out that the outrage also stemmed from the dance moves and her attire, urging her to “stop playing holier-than-thou,” Nora responded, “No body is playing holier than thou.”
“I spoke my truth...Thats it.. as for the dressing and the dancing, it’s nothing different than what all your favourite heroines and actresses have done in the past.. in all songs the dresses are like that and moves are like that .. it didn’t just happened when I started doing songs, so don’t pretend like I’m the one who created this world. It’s nothing different from what they do in the west also nothing different from past songs in the film industry..it’s a part of the glamour entertainment world. If you don’t like it then don’t follow performers and don’t follow the entertainment world. Simple. The issue at hand is the vulgar Hindi lyrics... I spoke my peace, case close if you don’t like my work please don’t watch it,” Nora added.
One social media user asked her not to do item songs and work on making individual music. And Nora agreed, sharing, “I totally hear it! And you are right! I’m working more on my own stuff now. And luckily the projects, I work in within bollywood have been great! I haven’t had any issues, but yes I am definitely more careful now.”
In another comment, Nora mentioned, “I understand Hindi very well. I don’t need someone to explain Hindi lyrics… I DID NOT PERFORM THE SONG IN HINDI ! I NEVER even heard this Hindi song! What part of this do u not understand! What part of this in my video did u not get? I’m so confused I feel like I’m one of the most articulate well-spoken people on social media and still u seem not to understand.”
One social media user also questioned why she hadn’t vetted the lyrics beforehand, wondering whether the Kannada version of the song would be drastically different from its Hindi counterpart.
“The Kanada version wouldn’t be the same as the Hindi version from what I understood. The point is I didnt shoot this Hindi song. I didnt make the song. I didnt perform to it and i didn’t sing it . I dont stand by it. Thats the point. If its about the kanada lyrics i only know what I’m told on set by the filmmakers and their translations was nothing close to the vulgarity of the Hindi translation. Please hold the necessary people accountable if you guys are so bothered. I tried to hold them accountable myself but I have only so much of power,” Nora wrote.
In another comment, Nora stressed, “My bigger issue is the fact they went and made a whole Hindi version in the most vulgar inappropriate way possible and just released it without my knowledge! That just makes me so angry and I hate that they operate like this generally in the industry, our approvals, opinions etc dont matter.”
About Sarke Chunar row
The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, from the upcoming film KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has sparked controversy over its suggestive lyrics and choreography. The track has drawn criticism from a section of social media users, who have raised concerns about its content and presentation. KD: The Devil is written and directed by Prem.
The song Sarke Chunar's opening verse had a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. The song was uploaded in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada by Anand Audio, the film's official music partner. On Wednesday, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the song has been banned. The track was released on Monday, while the film is slated to be released next month.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.