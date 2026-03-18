KD The Devil director's wife Rakshita on Sarke Chunar row: ‘When Peelings, Choli ke Peeche came out, it seemed fine’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakshita penned a series of notes to address the matter. She began, “Yes yes I have seen it all. I know you guys are tagging me in random people's posts. the fact is I know what's written. I know what's happening. My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn't matter, when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine. When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about have sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine. but one song creates massive news. still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this.”

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming release KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has come under fire for its suggestive lyrics and choreography. The film is written and directed by Prem. His wife, former actor Rakshita, has now broken her silence on the controversy and shared that she wants to understand why the selective outrage over this song only. (Also read: All Indian Cine Workers Association demands ban on Nora Fatehi song Sarke Chunar, FIR against producers )

Rakshita went on to add that people should have some ‘basic knowledge’ how to talk about others. She went on to add that there have been countless times when ‘random people’ have spoken badly about her. She added, “Songs are made everyday, bad, good, provocative, special numbers. Today people are watching more bloodshed films, sexual content in films, everything pretty openly. Prem is a Kannadiga as much all of you are. You all have the rights on him, to question him, to tell him what is right and what is not, but saying anything about his past work about how gimmicky he [is], let me tell you something today selling a film to an OTT, a channel, is the biggest challenge for a Kannada director… he finds it extremely difficult to reach at any heights or even close to other cinema markets. Even our people, bringing them to theatres is a very tough job. This is not just our story, this is every film in sandalwood.”

She went on to add that just because of one song, the writer's entire body of work cannot be questioned and diminished. “One song doesn't mean he is a horrible writer or does everything for gimmicks? Wrong. Just because some films don't do well as the others doesn't mean he is a bad maker… wrong. Do you have the rights to question him? Yes you do have the rights to ask him why, yes you do. Do you have the rights to abuse him? Nooo you don't. When you abuse him or like some random lady spat badly saying it was personal?”

She went on to share that abusing someone for their work shows the ‘other reality of social media’ and that should not be the case. She then said that everything will be fine in a couple of days and asked for some time from fans. She concluded, “Thanks for all the concerned ones. I am truly grateful. I am here and so is Prem. KD is our baby and we will do what's right at the end and only the right. Trust us and smile more, love and love only.”

About the controversy The song Sarke Chunar's opening verse had a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. The song was uploaded in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada by Anand Audio, the film's official music partner. The Hindi version of the song is no longer on YouTube.

Over the last few days, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Kangana Ranaut and Armaan Malik have slammed the song for its objectionable lyrics. ANI reported that an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors. A separate criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.

KD The Devil is set to release in theatres on April 30.