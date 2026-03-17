All Indian Cine Workers Association demands ban on Nora Fatehi song Sarke Chunar, FIR against producers
The All Indian Cine Workers Association has said that songs such as Sarke Chunar with vulgar and double-meaning content is unacceptable in Indian cinema.
The backlash against the new track Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has now taken a new turn. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded an official ban on the song and said that such ‘vulgar and double-meaning content’ is unacceptable in Indian cinema. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Nora Fatehi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: ‘Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity’)
In a new post on X, the AICWA posted a strongly worded statement on the song, along with a video statement to slam the vulgar lyrics. The post began, “AICWA DEMANDS IMMEDIATE BAN ON OBSCENE SONG FROM KD: The Devil. All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has officially written to Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, raising strong objections against the controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.”
AICWA demands an immediate ban on the song
It continued, "AICWA has urged strict and immediate action, stating that such vulgar and double-meaning content is unacceptable in Indian cinema and has a negative impact on society, especially youth. The association has also appealed to Honourable Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to introduce strict guidelines to curb the growing trend of obscene content in films. AICWA has demanded:
• Immediate ban on the song across all platforms
• Re-examination of the film by CBFC
• FIR against the producers and creators
• Investigation into deliberate controversy for publicity."
The caption concluded on the note, “Freedom of expression cannot be misused to promote vulgarity and degrade Indian cultural values.”
About the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke
Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is part of the upcoming pan-India Kannada film, KD: The Devil, directed by Prems. The song's opening verse is a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. The song was uploaded in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada by Anand Audio, the film's official music partner. As of Wednesday, the Hindi version of the song is no longer on YouTube.
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, Armaan Malik and Onir had raised objections to the vulgar lyrics of the track. ANI reported that an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors. A separate criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.