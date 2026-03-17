All Indian Cine Workers Association demands ban on Nora Fatehi song Sarke Chunar, FIR against producers

The backlash against the new track Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has now taken a new turn. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded an official ban on the song and said that such ‘vulgar and double-meaning content’ is unacceptable in Indian cinema. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Nora Fatehi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: ‘Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity’) Nora Fatehi in a still from the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.

In a new post on X, the AICWA posted a strongly worded statement on the song, along with a video statement to slam the vulgar lyrics. The post began, “AICWA DEMANDS IMMEDIATE BAN ON OBSCENE SONG FROM KD: The Devil. All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has officially written to Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, raising strong objections against the controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.”

AICWA demands an immediate ban on the song It continued, "AICWA has urged strict and immediate action, stating that such vulgar and double-meaning content is unacceptable in Indian cinema and has a negative impact on society, especially youth. The association has also appealed to Honourable Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to introduce strict guidelines to curb the growing trend of obscene content in films. AICWA has demanded:

• Immediate ban on the song across all platforms

• Re-examination of the film by CBFC

• FIR against the producers and creators

• Investigation into deliberate controversy for publicity."

The caption concluded on the note, “Freedom of expression cannot be misused to promote vulgarity and degrade Indian cultural values.”