From Diljit Dosanjh to Kartik Aaryan: Before Ranveer Singh, these stars got into trouble with the FWICE

This week, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive to all its members to not work with actor Ranveer Singh. After filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel filed a complaint against him for his last minute exit from the film Don 3, the actor was invited to present his side. When he failed to do so, the FWICE issued the decision to boycott Ranveer. Diljit Dosanjh, Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan

Here’s a look at other celebrities who got into trouble with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees in the past: Diljit Dosanjh

In 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack, FWICE demanded a ban on Pakistani artists in India. So when Pakistani actor Hania Aamir was introduced as Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s co-star in the trailer of their film Sardaar Ji 3, the Punjabi horror comedy received backlash. The film skipped an Indian release, but a non-cooperation directive was imposed against Diljit by FWICE for collaborating with a Pak artist. It was only after Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar personally appealed to the union that the restriction was lifted, permitting the singer and actor to complete shooting the period war drama Mika Singh

In 2019, singer Mika Singh performed at President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf's cousin's daughter in Karachi. FWICE had condemned the act as “anti-national”, calling for a ban on the singer and his 14 crew members who performed with him. This decision was taken due to severely heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan at the time, following the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The ban was later lifted after Mika met with the officials and issued a public apology, clarifying that he made the commitment before political tensions escalated Kartik Aaryan

In 2025, actor Kartik Aaryan received a formal letter from FWICE, demanding him to withdraw participation from a Texas event organised by a Pakistani-owned restaurant. It was a stern warning from the union. However, the actor’s team issued a statement clarifying that Kartik was never associated with the event, nor did he confirm his attendance for it. The statement further read, “We have contacted the organizers and requested to remove all promotional materials featuring his name and image.” Pakistani Artists

Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan