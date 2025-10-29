Kartik Aaryan reacts to winning Best Actor awards for both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Chandu Champion in 2025: It's surreal…

( Laughs ) Yes, you can say that! Chatori is actually a gift from my mom, and she’s already become everyone’s favourite at home. Bas Katori thodi si insecure ho gayi hai! Abhi tak donon ki dosti nahin hui hai. But still, Katori is very protective of Chatori like a big sister. The house feels livelier with both of them around.

Honestly, I didn’t look at Chandu Champion as an experiment at all. The moment I heard the story of (India’s first paralympic gold medallist) Murlikant Petkar ji, I was surprised and deeply moved. I felt this was a story of incredible resilience, courage, and self belief; one every Indian should know. I could totally relate to his story and considered myself truly blessed to get the opportunity to portray such an inspirational real-life hero on screen. I will always be indebted to Kabir (Khan, director) sir and Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) sir for trusting me with this incredible story. Winning the Filmfare Best Actor award feels like a huge validation, not just for me but for the kind of cinema that celebrates real stories and the human spirit.

For Kartik Aaryan, 2025 will always remain one of his most special years, with big film announcements one after the other, and of course, his Best Actor wins: IIFA for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Filmfare for Chandu Champion , both 2024 releases. As HT City catches up with him, the confidence shines through, in both his choices and ambition:

We celebrated Diwali recently, and one is reminded of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 last year, which pretty much set the benchmark for Diwali releases. Do big box office numbers feel like a responsibility, or add pressure? The love the audience showered on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was overwhelming, it felt like a festival inside theatres. The film released alongside another massive franchise, and there was immense anticipation among the audience, trade, and media for both. Together, the two films did a combined business of over ₹800 crores worldwide (BB3 – ₹423.85 cr, Singham Returns – ₹389.64 cr). That year, Diwali genuinely felt like Diwali for the entire industry.

For me, these big box office numbers are very motivating, but more than pressure, I see it as a responsibility, to keep entertaining the audience and living up to their expectations. At the same time, I try not to let the numbers dictate my choices. For me, it’s always about the story and the connection it creates with the audience. If that works, everything else follows.