Who is Candace Owens? Right-wing commentator sued by French President Macron for defamation

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have filed a defamation case against American hard-right podcaster Candace Owens. The couple, as per a filing in the Delaware state court, alleged that Owens had profited off spreading rumors that the French First Lady was born a biological male, Politico reported. Conservative influencer Candace Owens has been accused of defamation by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.(AP)

The suit also claimed that Candace Owens had used the rumor to “promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money.” She also launched an eight-part podcast, Becoming Brigitte, focusing on various conspiracy theories about the Macrons and their relationship.

According to the Financial Times, the Macrons are ready to appear for a trial in Delaware. As the controversy rages on, here is a look at who Candace Owens is.

Who is Candace Owens?

She is a right-wing influencer who often supported Donald Trump in his first presidential term. She has taken a critical tone over the past few months, particularly on matters like the president's links with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Hill reported. Owens has worked for conservative organizations such as media outlet Daily Wire and the student group Turning Point. She launched her own podcast in 2024, the BBC reported.

The influencer spent many of her early years in low-income housing in Connecticut’s Stamford, a period she described as “dysfunctional” to the New Yorker in 2023. Her family moved in with her grandparents when she was nine. Owens’ grandfather, Robert, became a powerful influence in her life.

Candace Owens is married to British-American entrepreneur George Farmer, who is the son of Baron Michael Farmer. The duo met while Owens was serving as the communications director of Turning Point in the US, while Faermer was working for the group’s UK branch. They have three kids together, as per a People report.

Baron Michael Farmer, a former Conservative Party treasurer and House of Lords peer, has distanced himself from some of Owens' views, the BBC said.

Owens’ political views have often thrust her into the limelight. She has promoted conspiracy theories regarding COVID-19 vaccines, the moon landings, and even the Holocaust. The 36-year-old influencer remains popular on social media, with over 6 million followers on Instagram and 4.47 million subscribers on YouTube.

She had recently made headlines for calling President Donald Trump’s comments on the Epstein files “outright embarrassing.”

Candace Owens and the Marcons

Owens, in 2024, had doubled down on her claims regarding Brigitte Macron. She said that she would “stake [her] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man,” the Guardian reported. Since then, she has continued to make controversial claims about the French First Lady.

The lawsuit filed against her by the Macrons has asked for unspecified damages. It has also named her Delaware-headquartered companies in the matter. Under US law, the Macrons will need to prove “actual malice” for defamation, meaning that the defendant knew the information was false, but broadcast or published it regardless.

