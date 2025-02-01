Candace Owens reveals how Blake Lively ‘used’ Taylor Swift's connections to ‘take down’ Justin Baldoni

In a bombshell allegation, Candace Owens accused Blake Lively of using her closest friend Taylor Swift's connections to take assistance of a well-known journalist to discredit Justin Baldoni. Candace Owens brought public attention to a video and some stories claiming a strong bond between Taylor Swift and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow.

In a viral video on her YouTube channel, she also cited NY Times Twohey's article published on December 21 that focused on Lively's accusations against Baldoni.

According to Owens' viewpoints, Lively sought support from Farrow and Twohey in her lawsuit against Baldoni. Based on Lively's accusations, she claimed that Twohey authored a lengthy “take down” article about Baldoni on December 21 in an effort to “bring him down.” Following the publication of the article, Baldoni sued The New York Times for $250 million, claiming promissory fraud.

Owens further hit out at the MeToo movement, saying she has been opposing it for years. She went on to say that she supports “due process” even if the MeToo movement has devastated the lives of several people through accusations.

Indicating that something similar was occurring in his case, Owens claimed that Lively has charged Baldoni with several allegations, including sexual harassment.

Farrow and Twohey's connection with The MeToo movement

Farrow and Twohey are considered as the driving force behind The MeToo movement, which encouraged women from many walks of life to come forward with their accounts of alleged sexual abuse and harassment.

Journalist Jodi Kantor, Farrow, and Twohey are also recognised for their investigative reporting against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was charged with severalrape and sexual abuse allegations.

Pop artist Swift got embroiled in Lively's legal dispute with Baldoni when the actress sued her co-star, accusing him of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior at work, and engaging in a campaign to damage her reputation. Swift was referenced twice in Lively's complaint to the California Civil Rights Department.

Swift was named in a “scenario planning document” written by Melissa Nathan, Baldoni's publicist from TAG PR, according to Lively's lawsuit. It further claims that the performer was used as a demonstration of how to target Lively.