Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Plantation wedding controversy resurfaces amid Justin Baldoni feud

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are once again under public scrutiny as their 2012 plantation wedding controversy resurfaces amid their ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni. The Hollywood power couple is facing renewed criticism for choosing Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens in South Carolina as the backdrop for their nuptial. TOPSHOT - Canadian-US actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife US actress Blake Lively attend the New York premiere of "It Ends With Us" at at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, August 6, 2024. (AFP)

Lively and Reynolds wedding venue controversy

In September 2012, Lively and Reynolds tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens in South Carolina, a historic venue with a painful past. While the wedding was an intimate celebration attended by their celebrity friends, the plantation's dark history of slavery quickly overshadowed their celebration.

Critics argued that the couple's choice to marry at a plantation romanticised or trivialised the horrors of slavery. Many felt it was a display of ignorance and a failure to acknowledge the ongoing impact of slavery's legacy.

Reynolds’ regret and apology

In a 2020 interview, Reynolds referred to their wedding as "a giant f***ing mistake." Both he and Lively acknowledged the shame they felt about the decision. To make amends, the couple re-married at their New York home in a private ceremony. Since then, they have donated millions to organisations and been vocal in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Venue's history

Boone Hall, one of America’s oldest working plantations, was the site of immense tragedy. During the 19th century, it produced bricks using the labor of enslaved people. These cabins remain on the property today, providing an educational look at the lives of slaves who lived there.

The ongoing fallout

Despite their efforts, the controversy surrounding their wedding continues to impact their public image, especially as their legal feud with Justin Baldoni drags on. In December, Blake Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and launching a smear campaign.

Baldoni has denied all allegations and has since presented multiple pieces of evidence to support his defense. However, Lively’s lawyers dismissed his claims, calling it a classic case of an abuser flipping the narrative, and emphasized that Lively has concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation.

As their legal battle with Baldoni continues, the internet is divided over opinions, making this issue unlikely to fade from public consciousness anytime soon.