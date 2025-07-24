Bryan Kohberger brutalized one Idaho victim more than the rest, chilling documents reveal

The release of disturbing new documents about the horrific Idaho murders shed light on the slaying of four University of Idaho students, revealing gruesome details about the crime carried out by the convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger. The massive trove of documents was released by Moscow police on Wednesday night, as reported by The New York Post. Bryan Kohberger, 30 turtured one student more than the others, new documents reveal. Kyle Green/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(via REUTERS)

Gruesome details of the four students' murder

The new documents revealed that Kohberger used a suspected Ka-Bar knife with “a lot of force” to kill Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin in their Moscow house, which was located off campus on November 13, 2022.

20-year-old Kernodle was stabbed over 50 times, including two stab wounds to the heart. The police suggested that she fought off the 30-year-old monster in the blood-stained bathroom on the second floor before she died. Police added that they found her lying in the bathroom, wearing a shirt and underwear with defensive wounds on her hand, including a deep cut between her thumb and pointer on the left hand.

The police shared, “I looked inside the bedroom Xana was lying in and it was obvious an intense struggle had occurred,” where they also found Chapin, also 20, dead under the blanket with "arterial blood spray”.

Kohberger stabbed Goncalves, 21, more than 20 times, the police revealed, “unrecognizable” as he lay in a pool of blood on the bed in the bedroom located on the third floor.

She was found alongside Mogen, also 21, who was covered with a blanket that turned pink from the blood. The records revealed, “Kaylee was unrecognizable as her facial structure was extremely damaged,” describing that she sustained blunt force and asphyxia injuries, resulting from the sharp, single-edge blade, which pierced her lung, liver, and various arteries.

Roommate saw masked man but did not call 911

Dylan Mortenson, one of the surviving roommates, reportedly told a friend she never called 911, even after seeing a masked man inside the house on the night of the murders. According to documents, she did not call the police because “she was intoxicated and didn’t want to believe what was going on.”

Before locking herself in a room with Bethany Funke around 4:30 am, she called a friend to come over to “check the house because she was too scared”. Both survived the massacre. While the Ka-Bar sheath was found at the scene, the actual murder weapon was never found.