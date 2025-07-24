Idaho murder victim's aunt forgives Bryan Kohberger; gives killer a ‘no judgement’ offer

A family member of an Idaho murder victim, Xana Kernodle, said that she has forgiven Bryan Kohberger, who stabbed four students to death in 2022. The 30-year-old faced victims' families in court on Wednesday before he was sentenced to life in prison. Bryan Kohberger, 30, appears for his sentencing hearing after he was convicted in the 2022 stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students(via REUTERS)

The families were there to get an answer as to why Kohberger killed the students, but the killer stayed mum. At one point, he was asked to deliver a statement, but he declined. The 30-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this month in a deal to avoid the death penalty.

Kohberger is a graduate student in criminology at nearby Washington State University. He was arrested in Pennsylvania, where his parents lived. As the judge sentenced him to prison, his mother and sister, who were in the gallery, wept.

‘I have forgiven you’

However, in a shocking turn of events, a victim's aunt said she forgave Kohberger.

“Bryan, I’m here today to tell you I have forgiven you, because I no longer could live with that hate in my heart,” she said. “And for me to become a better person, I have forgiven you. And any time you want to talk and tell me what happened, get my number. I’m here. No judgment.”

Along with Kernodle, Bryan Kohberger stabbed Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin to death.

Bryan Kohberger motive

Several details in the case are still unknown. Cellphone location data showed Kohberger had been in the neighborhood multiple times before the attack. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said that he used his knowledge about forensic investigations to attempt to cover his tracks by deep cleaning his vehicle after the crime.

Police say Kohberger's Amazon purchase history shows he bought a military-style knife and sheath. But the knife was never found.

Judges feared the publicity of the case could harm Kohberger's right to a fair trial. “We have never, to this day, found a single connection between him and the four victims or the two surviving roommates,” Idaho State Police Lieutenant Darren Gilbertson told reporters after the hearing.