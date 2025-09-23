Was Candace Owens at Charlie Kirk's funeral? A timeline of her relationship with TPUSA

Since Candace Owens put forth a host of explosive theories surrounding the death of Charlie Kirk, her relationship with the TPUSA founder has come under scrutiny. Owens, a former TPUSA employee, considered Kirk as her "brother" before they stopped seeing eye to eye. After the funeral, there was a lot of buzz around Owens's presence at the high-profile funeral of Charlie Kirk in Arizona on Sunday. Candace Owens was former employee of TPUSA and called Charlie Kirk "like a brother" to her.(AP)

However, Candace Owens did not attend the event at State Park in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday afternoon. In a post on X, she revealed that she did catch the speeches of Tucker Carlson and Erika Kirk on TV.

"Attended mass, then took my kids to see 'Light of the World' in theaters today (the story of Jesus)," she wrote. "Came home, made dinner, heard Tucker share the story of Jesus Christ, followed by Erika Kirk’s stunning example of what the love of Christ truly is. Today was perfect."

Earlier, in one of her podcasts, she revealed that she had not been invited to attend the event at Glendale Park, alleging she was excluded by Erika Kirk and TPUSA donors. Instead, she joked that she would spend the day listening to music and meeting Ye (Kanye West).

"There's a 0% chance," she said, talking about the possibility of attending the memorial. "First and foremost, why are you saying anybody can go to it? You just buy a ticket to the event.

“Nope, actually, you know, while I'm attacking the feds, maybe not going to a public event, which the feds are organizing is probably a very good idea. I'm good. I'm gonna listen to power on my headphones and go see Ye.”

Candace Owens Allege Fed Coverup Of Kirk's Death

On September 18, Owens posted an Instagram story claiming the FBI is concealing facts about Charlie Kirk’s death and asserting—after reviewing the timeline for hours—that there is “no other explanation” than a federal conspiracy, insisting officials are lying about what she called Kirk’s assassination.

Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk: A timeline of their links

2017

Candace Owens was hired by TPUSA as director of urban engagement. She recalled early planning sessions with Kirk, including one at O’Hare airport where he mapped out his goals for TPUSA.

2018–2019

Owens grew into a prominent voice within TPUSA while working closely with Kirk, becoming "like a brother". In 2018, she and Charlie reportedly convinced Erika to marry him.

May 2019

Owens stepped down from her TPUSA role in May 2019.

2019

Even after leaving TPUSA, Owens maintained a cordial relationship with Kirk, appearing together publicly.

2023–2024

Their relationship soured over political differences, especially Owens’ stances on Israel. By 2024, insiders said there was “no communication pipeline” between them for years.