Lupita Nyong’o reacts to backlash over playing Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey: ‘Criticism will exist’

Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o has found herself at the centre of a social media storm ever since her casting as Helen of Troy in The Odyssey was announced. Several social media users criticised the makers for casting a black woman in a role from ancient Greece, sparking a heated debate across platforms. Now, Lupita has reacted to the backlash. Lupita Nyong'o will soon be seen in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. (AP)

Lupita Nyong’o reacts In Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, Lupita is set to portray Helen of Troy, the iconic figure from Greek mythology who was famously regarded as the most beautiful woman in the world. In an interview with Elle, Lupita was asked about the blowback around her casting.

Dismissing the hate, Lupita said, “This is a mythological story. I’m very supportive of Chris’ intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world. I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not.”

Speaking about Helen’s beauty, Lupita shared that her interpretation of the iconic character goes far beyond physical appearance.

“You can’t perform beauty. I want to know who a character is. What is beyond beauty? What is beyond looks? That’s the thing about doing such a well-known text, which has been studied and interpreted and derived from. The research could be endless. The good thing about working with a writer like Chris is that it’s on the page. The investigation starts with the pages you’re given. That’s what I based it on,” she added.

In the interview, Lupita stressed that she can’t spend her time “thinking about all the people who still don’t love me. You’ll find the representatives who believe in you, and you’ll get on with it. I want to believe I’m built to last”.

More about the backlash The backlash came into the spotlight after a political commentator and Daily Wire host, Matt Walsh, took exception to the casting on X last week. His post, which featured a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter‘s reporting on Lupita’s roles in The Odyssey, caught the attention of Elon Musk.

Matt Walsh wrote, “Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong'o is 'the most beautiful woman in the world.' But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave 'the most beautiful woman' role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward. Too afraid to do anything that even slightly challenges the spirit of the age.” Elon Musk reposted the post with a brief endorsement: “True.”

Lupita isn’t the only cast member receiving backlash. Travis Scott and Elliot Page, who play undisclosed roles, have also faced racist and transphobic remarks, respectively.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the legendary King of Ithaca, with Anne Hathaway playing his wife Penelope. The film is based on Homer's epic poem chronicling Odysseus' dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. The Odyssey also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron. It is scheduled to release on July 17, 2026.