Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar once recalled his 'miraculous' triumph over dyslexia: 'I could not read'

Director and producer Aditya Dhar is currently basking in the success of his recent film Dhurandhar. However, not many people know that the filmmaker once struggled to read properly, a challenge he later revealed was due to dyslexia, making his journey in an industry driven by scripts and storytelling all the more remarkable. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar overcame severe dyslexia that made reading a challenge.

Aditya Dhar's battle with dyslexia

In a 2019 interview with Robin Bhatt for the Screenwriters Association, Aditya Dhar reflected on the personal challenges that shaped his journey in cinema. The filmmaker revealed that he had struggled with severe dyslexia growing up, admitting that reading was once an overwhelming task for him. “I shouldn't have been here. It's a miracle I'm here. I was severely dyslexic, I couldn't read," Dhar said, adding that even today, reading a few pages can take him hours. Academics, he shared, were never his strength, but his interest in dramatics remained constant from a young age.

Despite his academic struggles, Dhar found comfort and confidence in the world of theatre and storytelling. His fascination with cinema and performance became an emotional anchor during uncertain years, quietly preparing him for a career he had not fully envisioned at the time. This deep-rooted love for dramatics eventually translated into his passion for filmmaking.

What is dyslexia

According to the British Dyslexia Association, dyslexia is a learning difference characterised by a range of processing difficulties that affect the acquisition of reading and spelling skills. People with dyslexia may find some or all aspects of literacy weaker than expected for their age, standard teaching methods, and overall intellectual ability, despite having average or above-average intelligence in other areas.

How can dyslexic people thrive

Dyslexia does not limit success; in fact, it can often become a unique strength. In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist at Manasthali, emphasised that with the right support, dyslexic people can uncover remarkable talents.

She highlights the importance of encouraging diverse interests like art, music, or sports, fostering a growth mindset, providing access to the right learning resources, celebrating even small achievements, and, above all, offering patience and emotional support, creating a nurturing environment where confidence grows, and hidden abilities can truly flourish.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.