World Dyslexia Day 2023: 5 ways to uncover hidden talents of your dyslexic child

Dealing with dyslexia can be a daunting task for a child who's still learning the ropes of the world. A learning disorder, children who struggle with this condition find it difficult to read, write and learn everything related to letters and words. A child with dyslexia may have the same or greater intelligence than a usual child, but their inability to decode words could affect their learning. However, with proper guidance, they can achieve everything that they aim for. Children with dyslexia may have their unique talents that may go unnoticed due to their reading and writing inefficiencies. It is important for parents and teachers to provide them with the right opportunities to shine and do well in life. (Also read: Is dyslexia a gift? Here are some surprising benefits) Parenting a dyslexic child can be both challenging and rewarding.(Freepik)

"Parenting a dyslexic child can be both challenging and rewarding. Dyslexia is a specific learning disability that affects reading, spelling, and writing skills. However, dyslexic children often possess unique talents and strengths that may go unnoticed if not properly nurtured and encouraged," says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali.

Dr Kapoor also shares 5 ways to uncover hidden talents of a dyslexic child:

1. Encourage a variety of interests

Expose your child to a wide range of activities and interests. Dyslexic children often excel in areas such as art, music, sports, or hands-on activities. Encourage them to explore these interests, as they may discover a hidden talent that can boost their self-esteem and confidence.

2. Foster a growth mindset

Promote a growth mindset in your child. Help them understand that intelligence and abilities can be developed through effort and practice. Encourage them to embrace challenges and setbacks as opportunities for growth. This mindset shift can empower them to discover and develop their talents.

3. Provide access to resources

Ensure that your dyslexic child has access to the resources they need to succeed. This includes educational support, assistive technology, and specialized tutoring if necessary. By addressing their specific learning needs, you can free up their cognitive resources to explore and develop their talents.

4. Celebrate achievements

Acknowledge and celebrate your child's achievements, no matter how small. Positive reinforcement can boost their self-confidence and motivate them to explore their interests further. By creating a supportive environment, you create space for their talents to flourish.

5. Be patient and supportive

Dyslexic children may face frustration and self-doubt due to their learning differences. Be patient and supportive throughout their journey. Offer a listening ear, provide emotional support, and be their biggest cheerleader. A nurturing and understanding environment can help them feel safe to uncover and develop their hidden talents.

