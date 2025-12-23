Dhurandhar’s ‘Dhoodh Soda’ is actually a popular street drink across India and Pakistan; here's how it's made

The Dhurandhar movie has brought the popular street drink ‘Dhoodh Soda’ into the limelight, celebrated for its fizzy, milky sweetness that has been loved by people for years. The drink appears in a pivotal scene set in Karachi’s Lyari area, where a Doodh Soda stall cleverly doubles as a cover for an Indian spy. Discover the unique method of making Dhoodh Soda, a Pakistani street drink delight. (Instagram)

Gaurav Gera plays the spy, disguised as vendor Mohammad Aalam, and delivers the now-viral line: “Darling Darling Dil kyu toda. Peelo peelo Aalam soda.” (Also read: Dhurandhar wasn’t shot in India or Pakistan; here’s the Asian country where the town of Lyari was recreated )

How is Dhoodh Soda prepared?

Dhoodh Soda is a signature street treat across many parts of India and Pakistan. This refreshing drink blends chilled milk with carbonated soda and the perfect touch of sugar, often topped with a hint of nutmeg or rose essence. Food blogger Sahilogy shared in his December 21 Instagram post how this traditional favourite is actually made in Lahore. Check out the video here.

“So, how exactly is Dhoodh Soda made? First, a little sugar is added, and then piping hot milk is poured in,” he explains, walking viewers through the process.

Dhoodh Soda, a beloved street drink in Pakistan, is made by mixing chilled milk with carbonated soda.(Pinterest)

He also highlights the unique method used to cool the milk, a technique he says is found only in Pakistan. “Here you can see the unique method used to cool the milk, it’s a concept you’ll only find in Pakistan. Next, red-colored Coca-Cola is added into the mixture.”

He adds, “Now comes the fizzy part, the milk soda is mixed well in the traditional style, and this is how Pakistan’s famous Dhoodh Soda is made. It looks incredibly tasty!”

History of Dhoodh Soda

Long before branded soft drinks, Doodh Soda was a popular street drink across undivided Punjab. Its roots trace back to colonial-era North India, where soda fountains, often run by local hakims, experimented with flavours like rose, khus, lemon, and milk soda.

The drink itself originated in Victorian England and was brought to India through the British Empire. After partition in 1947, Doodh Soda became a staple iftar drink in Pakistan, sometimes mixed with Rooh Afza, while in India, it remained popular in Punjab, Old Delhi, and Amritsar. Today, it’s still relished in both countries, especially in Lahore and Karachi.