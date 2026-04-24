From UTIs to cancer: Women share bizarre experiences when their body rejected a toxic partner, and the comments are wild

When you’re stuck waiting on a reply from a situationship , that emotional strain doesn’t just stay in your head – it can manifest physically, disrupting your gut health, menstrual cycle , or sleep patterns. And it’s not just about stress; sometimes, your body’s response to an unhealthy connection can show up in more serious ways, including recurring infections or even flare-ups of autoimmune conditions.

Pop culture has long romanticised flawed relationships and toxic dynamics, often blurring the line between fiction and reality for young audiences. As a result, unhealthy behaviours can start to feel normal, even acceptable, seeping into real-life relationships. Yet, the body rarely stays silent – if you pay attention, it often sends clear signals when something isn’t right.

The body has strange ways of telling you when something isn’t quite right. When that something is physical, it often shows up as fatigue , exhaustion, headaches, persistent aches and pains or other symptoms. However, believe it or not, these warning signs aren’t limited to your physical health – they also extend to your social relationships and emotional connections, whether it’s your partner or even someone you’ve only just started seeing.

Lex Hoff, a content creator known for sharing self-love and relationship insights, asked in her April 19 Instagram post, “Tell me the wildest way your body has rejected the person you’re dating. Not ‘I got a headache’ or ‘sudden waves of exhaustion’, I mean something totally feral.” The prompt clearly struck a chord, because more than 5,000 women flooded the comments section, and the personal insights they shared from their experiences were absolutely wild.

Bizarre experiences of some women Physiological reactions One person recalled how their body involuntarily made them walk out in their sleep, claiming, “I’ve never sleep walked in my life. Every time I stayed at his place, I sleep walked right out the room. Also haven’t sleep walked since,” while another quipped, “I literally developed a life-long autoimmune disease.”

A lot of women commented about developing chronic UTIs and vaginal infections, with one sharing, “I had a chronic UTI for months. I broke up with him and it went away instantly.” Another stated, “UTI that spread to my kidneys and put me in the hospital,” while a third revealed, “Would get an yeast infection or BV (bacterial vaginosis) every time I was with him. I was in the GYN's office every week. Haven't had them since we broke up.”

One person experienced disruptions in their menstrual cycle, who stated, “I lost my menstrual cycle for four years…doctors said it sometimes happens. Broke up and suddenly all my anxiety and nervousness went away and my body clock came right back and everything returned.” On the other hand, another woman experienced the exact opposite: “I had my period for six months, NON-STOP.”

Some people even developed serious cancerous conditions from the stress. One comment read, “I developed stage 3C metastatic cervical cancer,” while another stated, “I was under so much stress and I developed stage four Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer...We broke up during chemo. I'm completely healed now! (Physically and emotionally).”

“I got a back injury, lots of pimples, knee pains, gastritis that took me to the doctor several times and it all ended when I broke up with him,” said one comment. Speaking of gastritis, someone said they almost died from a form of stress-induced IBD: “Developed severe ulcerative colitis from the stress and quite literally almost died lolol.”

Psychological reactions These reactions are not just limited to physical disorders. One person developed depression, who commented, “I was bitter and cold to like everyone. Including my parents. Locked myself up in my room and often didn’t come out because I was tired 24/7. Broke up with him, and life is brighter, I’m full of energy, and I’m nicer as well.”

On the other hand, someone else got chronic anxiety: “Crippling anxiety to a point I didn’t think anything was real and couldn’t function whatsoever - I’d have panic attacks even trying to do simple tasks.”

Some responses were so unusual they veered into the bizarre and borderline humorous. “I became allergic to my wedding ring after seven years of marriage. My finger would literally blister. I had my ring recoated and everything, but nope. Only divorce helped,” was one person’s experience.

Some others got addicted to showering as a way to purge themselves. “My hair would get greasy within hours of showering while I was dating him. I was showering EVERYDAY. Then I finally left him, my hair hasn't been greasy since,” said one comment, while another chimed in, “I became addicted to showering because every time he’d touch me it would make me feel gross and overstimulate me. I showered 3x a day.” Another person simply wrote, “turned asexual.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.